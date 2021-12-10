Whipped Into Shape | The Varsity Club Podcast

New Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal has quickly gotten to work recruiting in the one week since his introductory press conference. Several players who were not considering Miami under Manny Diaz have taken a second look under Cristobal. Adam Gorney of Rivals.Com said to expect some surprises. Cristobal is...
Jacurri Brown knows he’s not a star, even if “the TSA guy at the Miami airport” let him “skip like 70 people” last weekend to get to the front of the security line. No, he’s not a star — not at the University of Miami, at least.
One of the running jokes in college football is how the Miami Hurricanes haven’t been serious about their football program over the last 20 years. They are on their fifth coach since the Larry Coker era. Miami hasn’t won the ACC Conference once since joining the conference in 2004 and has only made one title game, getting destroyed 38-3 against Clemson in 2017.
The Dallas Cowboys will be down one of their most explosive weapons on Sunday. Ahead of the team’s matchup against the Washington Football Team, Tony Pollard was ruled out with a foot injury. Enter “Hard Knocks” star JaQuan Hardy. Per Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News,...
ESPN had exciting news to share with its audience this Tuesday regarding its coverage for Week 18 of the NFL season. The network will premiere its Monday Night Football: Doubleheader Saturday on Jan. 8. Both matchups that’ll air on ESPN will have playoff implications. The two games will be announced...
The Huskers have added another transfer to the mix and it’s at an important position. Nebraska received some good news on Sunday night when Furman transfer kicker/punter Timmy Bleekrode decided to join the team. Bleekrode announced his decision on Twitter. Bleekrode will be the answer to a fun trivia...
Andre King proved it’s never too late to live out your dreams. His long journey to the University of Miami took many twists and turns. He went from a struggling minor league baseball player to a 24-year-old true freshman on a 5-6 Canes team ravaged by NCAA sanctions in 1997 to helping UM return to football glory in 2000 and a #2 national ranking as a senior.
That’s how many NFL fans are reacting to the comment made by the longtime broadcaster during Sunday night’s game between the Packers and the Bears. Collinsworth, praising Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers, asked if anyone around the league has been more “honest” than the MVP this season.
It’s not often Bears fans will like something that Aaron Rodgers says or does, but his comment on Justin Fields should qualify. Rodgers went onto The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday and praised Fields for how he played on Sunday night. He thinks that Fields is really talented and has a lot of star qualities.
It’s now been a couple of years since Mike Greenberg and Mike Golic shared a radio show together. The Mike and Mike duo formed one of the most-successful radio shows in sports history. Nothing can last forever, though, and the show came to an end earlier this century. Many...
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick isn’t a fan of his team appearing on the show “Hard Knocks.”. He was asked about potentially having his team be featured on the show and shut it down real quick. “There’s a lot of reasons I wouldn’t be excited about it,” Belichick...
At Texas, one group is dangling $50,000 a year for individual offensive linemen while another says it already has $10 million promised for Longhorns athletes. At Oregon, billionaire Nike founder Phil Knight is part of group helping Ducks athletes line up deals.
