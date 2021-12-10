ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kelly Clarkson Admits To Being A Doritos ‘Chip Licker’

By Nancy Brooks // Country Writer, Beasley Media Group
kiss951.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKelly Clarkson went on her show with guest This Is Us TV star Sterling K. Brown and made a serious admission, she only licks the cheese off of Doritos and doesn’t actually like the chip. Wait, what?. Kelly said on Wednesday (12/8) on The Kelly Clarkson Show, “I...

kiss951.com

Comments / 0

Related
goodhousekeeping.com

'The Voice' Fans Are Absolutely Losing It Over Kelly Clarkson's Big Hallmark News

The Voice and Hallmark fans, prepare for your worlds to collide thanks to Kelly Clarkson. Hallmark’s annual TV movie lineup “Countdown to Christmas” kicked off right before Halloween, and now, only a few weeks before Christmas, there are still many festive titles to watch. Among the upcoming Hallmark movies is a two-part original movie called Sister Swap, which will begin on December 5 with Sister Swap: A Hometown Holiday followed by Sister Swap: A Christmas in the City on December 12. In the second Sister Swap movie, viewers will be treated to Kelly’s incredible voice as part of the soundtrack.
MOVIES
Footwear News

Kelly Clarkson Wows in Plunging Blue Dress & Crystal Pumps on ‘The Voice’

For Kelly Clarkson‘s lastest appearance on NBC’s “The Voice,” the iconic singer and judge brightened up the room in a colorful blue gown with crystal details, plus pearls draped around her neck and sparkling heels. The host of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” donned a satiny blue tiered gown featuring long sleeves, a plunging neckline with a ruffled collar and a crystal waist belt from Monique Lhuillier. She styled the vibrant gown with a dramatic pearl necklace with an embellished choker design as well as some rings and earrings. For shoes, the 39-year-old hitmaker selected a pair of glittering pointy-toed silver pumps from celeb-loved designer Amina Muaddi. Clarkson has become known for her glamorous looks on the singing competition show and often opts for gowns in bright colors and bold prints. Just a couple of weeks ago, she donned an attention-grabbing hot pink Jenny Packham gown embellished with beading and feathers. Shop Amina Muaddi pumps with sparkling details below. To Buy: Amina Muaddi Gilda Embellished Satin Sandals, $921; mytheresa.com To Buy: Amina Muaddi Dory Glass Mules, $1,301; harrods.com To Buy: Amina Muaddi Emili Crystal-Embellished Satin Mules, $1,210; modaoperandi.com Flip through the gallery to see Kelly Clarkson’s style evolution through the years. 
CELEBRITIES
goodhousekeeping.com

'The Voice' Fans Didn't Expect This Shocking Moment Between Blake Shelton and Ariana Grande

Blake Shelton and Ariana Grande might be fierce competitors on The Voice this season, but one revealing moment captured while filming shows that deep down they really do care. Earlier this month during the battle rounds of The Voice season 21, Blake took the time to check in on newbie Ariana. While sitting next to her, the Grammy-nominated country star leaned over to the "Thank U, Next" singer and expressed concern that she wasn't warm enough while filming.
BEAUTY & FASHION
DesignerzCentral

Blake Shelton Allegedly Forced NBC To Cancel Spring Season Of ‘The Voice’ To Keep Him From Quitting, Insider Says

Is Blake Shelton destroying The Voice? One report says he was personally responsible for the show canceling its spring season under threat of an exit. Gossip Cop investigates. According to the National Enquirer, The Voice will not see a spring season in 2022 thanks to Shelton. He’s disappointing fans with his demands. “The grind didn’t give him enough time to concentrate on his career and family, and he told them he was ready to quit,” a source reveals.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kelly Clarkson
Person
Martina Mcbride
Person
Gene Autry
Person
Ronnie Dunn
Person
José Feliciano
Person
Justin Timberlake
Person
Meghan Trainor
Person
Charles Kelley
Person
Blake Shelton
Person
Garth Brooks
Person
Buck Owens
countryliving.com

Blake Shelton Drops Big Announcement on Instagram Ahead of ‘The Voice’ Finale

Blake Shelton couldn’t be prouder about his latest exciting project. Ahead of The Voice season 21 semifinals and finale, the Grammy-nominated country singer announced that the deluxe version of his 12th studio album Body Language has officially hit shelves everywhere. As fans may know, Blake originally released the collection of songs in May, which includes the hit “Happy Anywhere” featuring his wife, Gwen Stefani. Now, the Oklahoma native is treating folks to more new songs.
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

Why Faith Hill was 'uncomfortable' filming intimate scene with Tim McGraw for '1883'

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw may have been married for 25 years, but when it came to filming an "intimate" scene for their new show, “1883,” she still felt a little awkward. "It was really uncomfortable for me personally because I'm a very shy person in that type of situation," Hill told People, describing how she and McGraw had to film a scene where they took a bath together.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lick#Us Tv#Doritos#Chocolate Chip Cookies#Food Drink#The Kelly Clarkson Show#Grand Ole Opry#Puerto Rican
TVShowsAce

‘The Voice’ Kelly Clarkson’s 2021 Net Worth Revealed

Kelly Clarkson’s 2021 net worth may come as a shock to fans. While she no longer has the pop career she once had, she’s still making money to this day. Kelly is best known as the winner of Season 1 of American Idol. However, she’s been able to secure her own bag thanks to her successful television career.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Outsider.com

‘The Voice’ Star Kelly Clarkson Frustrated a Fellow Coach by Being Too Good at Singing

On NBC’s new series “That’s My Jam,” two coaches go head to head in a singing battle. Kelly Clarkson blows everyone away. This season of “The Voice” is coming to an end. The judges are celebrating a successful run by doing some fun press appearances with each other. It is not secret that Blake Shelton, John Legend, Kelly Clarkson, and Ariana Grande are all talented artists. On a new episode of NBC’s “That’s My Jam,” fans see their vocal chops go mic to mic.
CELEBRITIES
goodhousekeeping.com

Why 'The Voice' Coach Ariana Grande Ran Away From Blake Shelton on Stage

The Voice star Ariana Grande might forever think twice about being on a team with Blake Shelton after one particularly hilarious incident. In Jimmy Fallon's new show That's My Jam, which premiered November 29 on Peacock, celebrity guests are asked to take part in a series of fun musical-themed games inspired by the most popular Tonight Show bits. For the first episode, The Voice coaches Ariana, Blake, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend were contestants on the show, and the hilariously fun music challenges were just as entertaining to watch as episodes of The Voice.
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Kelly Clarkson stuns in dramatic black ball gown on The Voice

Kelly Clarkson is continuing her style domination on the latest season of The Voice during the live shows with her dramatic new look. The judge returned for the newest episode in a truly show-stopping black ball gown made of a layering of sheer mesh fabric. The huge skirt featured floral...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Watch Ariana Grande & Kelly Clarkson Try to Out-Sing Each Other

NBC gave fans a taste of That’s My Jam, an upcoming music variety game show hosted by The Tonight Show‘s Jimmy Fallon, on Monday night (Nov. 29) with help from a couple of The Voice judges. The hourlong show pits teams of celebrity contestants against each other in a series of music, dance and trivia games, and the contestants in the preview episode were none other than the current judges of NBC’s longstanding singing competition show: Ariana Grande, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Blake Shelton.
CELEBRITIES
SELF

Kelly Clarkson Shares the Emotional Story Behind Her New Christmas Song

Kelly Clarkson shared a new holiday song this week that will feel refreshingly relatable for anyone feeling lonely or less than jolly. The singer, who is in the middle of an extended divorce battle, opened up about the story behind an emotional track titled “Merry Christmas (To the One I Used to Know)."
MUSIC
wkml.com

Kelly Clarkson Covers Blake Shelton On ‘Kellyoke’: Watch

Kelly Clarkson may rib Blake Shelton a lot when she is on The Voice and is in stiff competition with him, but she does respect his music as she covered one of his songs on her talk show segment called “Kellyoke.”. Kelly covered Shelton’s “Who Are You When I’m Not...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy