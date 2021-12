The Peruvian Government is seeking to obtain powers to implement an additional $3bn in taxes, of which $750m would be obtained from the mining sector. According to economy deputy minister Alex Contreras, the tax “would be a significant increase for structural income in the country, which is the one with the lowest collection compared to the rest of the region. We collect less than half of an OECD (Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development) country.”

