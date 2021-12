Police arrested and charged a former Myrtle Beach High School substitute teacher after inappropriate behavior was reported to a school resource officer. 43 year old Angela Hilton-Hecht is charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor 3rd degree, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and unlawful communication after she allegedly sent profane texts to students, made inappropriate physical contact with a student during class and invited students to smoke marijuana at her home. The investigation into Hilton-Hecht began on November 11th.

