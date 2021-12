By now we can all agree Buck Showalter is the odds-on favorite to become the Mets’ next manager, which is good news in Flushing and, believe it or not, the Bronx as well. (Hold on to that thought.) The interviews with owner Steve Cohen are entering the final stages this week. It’d be a shock if Showalter doesn’t rise from the ashes one last time.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO