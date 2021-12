SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Green technology is powering the future, but storing it is more expensive than creating it. Now one local engineer has come up with a solution that is affordable and accessible for small businesses and homeowners – and it fits in your garage. “This is our full-size unit. This will take about 30KW hours, which is about what one solar string produces in a day,” said Zack Spencer. Spencer – who runs Spencer Composites Corporation, an industrial automation company in Sacramento – showed us a prototype for his new energy storage device. It’s about the size of a washing machine and...

