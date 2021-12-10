Watch now: Tracking our first winter storm

Effective: 2021-12-15 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-16 12:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Now is the time to prepare an emergency kit for your home and car. If traveling consider alternate plans, remember to carry tire chains, extra food, water and clothing. Once the storm arrives, travel may be difficult or impossible for an extended period of time. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Mono WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Additional snowfall accumulations of 3 to 6 inches along Highway 395 and 8 to 12 inches near Mammoth Lakes. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations 6 to 12 inches, mainly near and west of Highway 395. Wind gusts to 45 mph with Sierra ridges gusting over 75 mph. * WHERE...Mono County. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until 10 PM PST this evening. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Wednesday evening through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commutes. Strong winds could cause extensive tree damage and possible power outages. The cold wind chills in higher elevations as low as 25 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

MONO COUNTY, CA ・ 23 HOURS AGO