Environment

Watch now: Tracking our first winter storm

Lake Geneva Regional News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBig snowstorm set to pummel much of central, northern Wisconsin; rain, light snow for...

www.lakegenevanews.net

Herald-Journal

Winter storm warning forecasts from 12 to 24 inches of snow in region

A winter storm warning for much of Utah, including Cache Valley, calls for a foot of snow or more overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, plus high winds up to 50 mph. The warning posted by the National Weather Service at 4 a.m. Tuesday predicts snow accumulations of 12 to 24 inches between 5 p.m. today and 11 a.m. Wednesday. Areas affected by the warning include the Utah portion of Cache Valley, eastern Box Elder County, the northern Wasatch Front and the Salt Lake Valley, as well as several points south.
LOGAN, UT
State
Wisconsin State
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: Severe Storm System Could Bring Minnesota’s 1st December Tornado

RESOURCES: Latest Forecast | Live Radar | Weather App WHAT WE KNOW – Timing: Storms will hit southwestern Minnesota between 4 and 7 p.m.; they’ll be in the metro between 7 and 10 p.m. – Winds will breach 60 mph in places – Precipitation: Rain in eastern MN, snow in the west WHAT WE’RE TRACKING – Extent of wind damage – Tornado potential (mainly south and southeast of the metro) – How much snow will accumulate in the west? MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Less than a week after a snowstorm hit the Twin Cities metro, severe thunderstorms are in the forecast, including a possible December tornado — something that’s yet to be recorded in Minnesota. Visibility...
MINNESOTA STATE
OutThere Colorado

[GRAPHIC] Timelapse shows when dangerous winds will blow through Colorado

A graphic published by the National Weather Service provides insight into when and how hard strong winds are expected to hit Colorado's Front Range on Wednesday, December 15. Check out the GIF below and see how winds are expected to spike around 10 AM on December 15, set to pound the Front Range for several hours. During this period, winds on the Front Range appear to be forecast in the 70 to 100 mile per hour range, as indicated by the coloring of the graphic.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Intense Storm Bringing Hurricane Force Winds

DENVER (CBS4) – An intense winter storm is churning toward Colorado bringing with it damaging winds and lots of moisture. This is a system that knocked out power, created mudslides in California and as much as 3 to 5 feet of snow in the Sierra Nevada mountains. Credit CBS4 When the storm hits Colorado on Wednesday morning it will bring many threats with it. Warnings and watches are posted for hurricane force winds, high fire danger, heavy mountain snow and avalanches all in the same day! Credit CBS4 The main concern for the Front Range revolves around the high wind event that starts Wednesday...
COLORADO STATE
KFIL Radio

A Double Weather Whammy For Southern Minnesota Motorists

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - Residents in southern Minnesota are facing a double weather whammy. Dense fog has developed across the region as warmer air moved in during the overnight hours. A dense fog advisory will be in effect through mid-morning. And then a very powerful storm system will...
MINNESOTA STATE
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Mono by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-15 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-16 12:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Now is the time to prepare an emergency kit for your home and car. If traveling consider alternate plans, remember to carry tire chains, extra food, water and clothing. Once the storm arrives, travel may be difficult or impossible for an extended period of time. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Mono WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Additional snowfall accumulations of 3 to 6 inches along Highway 395 and 8 to 12 inches near Mammoth Lakes. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations 6 to 12 inches, mainly near and west of Highway 395. Wind gusts to 45 mph with Sierra ridges gusting over 75 mph. * WHERE...Mono County. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until 10 PM PST this evening. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Wednesday evening through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commutes. Strong winds could cause extensive tree damage and possible power outages. The cold wind chills in higher elevations as low as 25 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
MONO COUNTY, CA
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS LA

Snow Begins To Fall On The Grapevine; Significant Delays Expected

LEBEC (CBSLA) — Snow began to fall on the Grapevine Tuesday afternoon prompting Caltrans to warn drivers to expect delays and escorts from California Highway Patrol. With temperatures in the 30’s, the snowfall made for slushy, slow conditions. ❄️SNOW ALERT❄️ Current conditions on I-5 in Lebec. Snow is sticking to the landscape and starting to accumulate on the highway shoulders. Traffic is still moving through the area. @NWSLosAngeles predicting more snowfall and impacts to I-5 this afternoon/evening! pic.twitter.com/Y35IIXIFr2 — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) December 14, 2021 The National Weather Service also warned drivers of significant delays as they received reports that snow was beginning...
LEBEC, CA
CBS Sacramento

I-80, Highway 50 Back Open In Sierra; Another Cold Storm On The Way

COLFAX (CBS13) — Interstate 80 and Highway 50 in the high country are back open after going through closures Tuesday morning after a significant snowstorm moved in. I-80 was completely shut down overnight. It just reopened to passenger cars with chain controls. No tractor trailers yet. @CBSSacramento @GoodDaySac pic.twitter.com/zLUnkEGKG9 — Rachel Wulff (@rachelwulff) December 14, 2021 Caltrans says I-80 was closed from the junction Highway 174 in Colfax to the Nevada State Line. Downed power lines are the main issue, along with the whiteout conditions that have popped up at times during the storm. I-80 was back open in both directions by 7 a.m....
COLFAX, CA
Lake Geneva Regional News

Thousands without heat, water after tornadoes kill dozens

Residents of Kentucky counties where tornadoes killed dozens of people could be without heat, water or electricity in frigid temperatures for weeks or longer, state officials warned Monday, as the toll of damage and deaths came into clearer focus in five states slammed by the swarm of twisters.
ENVIRONMENT

