Consumer Reports Scored 3 New 2022 Full-Size Pickup Trucks in the Red for Reliability

By Amanda Cline
 4 days ago
As it stands right now, seven full-size pickup trucks have been rated by Consumer Reports. The three that did not impress were the 2022 GMC Sierra 1500, 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500, and 2022 Ram 1500 Classic. What reasons were cited that made these trucks unreliable?. Consumer Reports wasn’t impressed...

Blah2020
4d ago

Did someone forget they are trucks and not econoboxes? Yea there gas mileage ain't going to be good...they're TRUCKS

Reply
12
AP_002018.99db8b6895944f3282bad91ffd8d4c0c.1421
4d ago

How do you rate the reliability of something that is brand new? Get back to us after 40k miles.

Reply(1)
18
Charles Bear
4d ago

another ad on this liberal app owned by Chinese people to run down an American product

Reply
16
MotorTrend Magazine

The Best Pickup Trucks to Buy in 2022

Ask anyone what they picture a work vehicle as, and a pickup truck will likely come to mind. But it's also clear that these capable, practical vehicles have become so much more than utilitarian machines over the years. For decades, trucks have topped the sales charts and now serve as daily transportation for millions of Americans. Trucks have become so much a part of daily life ,that many now boast just as much—if not more—luxury and refinement as actual luxury cars. The full-size half-ton pickup is at the heart of the truck segment—with the top dogs such as sFord F-150, the Chevy Silverado, GMC Sierra, and Ram 1500 powering millions of sales. But the midsize pickup truck has seen a resurgence of late thanks to the Chevrolet Colorado, the Ford Ranger, and others, while heavy-duty (HD) rigs are the choice for the toughest work and heaviest hauling. And don't forget the recently revived compact truck class, with some truly interesting competition from Hyundai and Ford. We've tested and reviewed all the trucks for sale in America today; read on to see which are the best compact, midsize, full-size, and HD pickups you can buy right now.
BUYING CARS
gearjunkie.com

Ford Ranger Stuns Toyota Tacoma in Consumer Reports’ Annual Reliability Study

Japanese automakers led Consumer Reports’ Annual Automotive Reliability study — but a closer look reveals the survey of U.S. vehicle owners was anything but bleak for domestic brands. Detroit dominated in many of Consumer Reports’ most important categories, starting with pickups. But the U.S. also overwhelmed its import rivals in...
CARS
MotorBiscuit

8 Used Chevy Trucks Consumer Reports Gave the ‘Never Buy’ Label

Even though Chevy trucks are generally dependable and hardy, on occasion, there is a Chevrolet pickup that’s better left unbought. In fact, Consumer Reports advises that you steer clear of eight used Chevy trucks. They range in problems from minor (check engine lights) to major (full transmission replacements). These are the eight used Chevy pickup trucks that you should never buy.
BUYING CARS
MotorBiscuit

How Much is a Fully Loaded 2022 Ram 2500 Heavy-Duty Pickup Truck?

A fully loaded 2022 Ram 2500 heavy-duty pickup truck comes with immense capability and a reasonably high price. The Tradesman model is the bottom trim level and starts at $36,350. There are six total trim levels, and the price range is upwards of $28,000 from bottom to top. Additionally, each model can be equipped with four- or two-wheel drive.
BUYING CARS
Carscoops

Consumer Reports Reveals Most And Least Reliable Cars And Brands For 2021

Consumer Reports has published its annual reliability study and while almost two dozen new vehicles were added to its list of recommended vehicles, a dozen lost their recommendation. Each year, Consumer Reports gathers reliability data through online questionnaires sent to its members. Vehicle owners are asked about any problems their...
CARS
Consumer Reports.org

12 Cars Lose Consumer Reports' Recommendation Due to Reliability Issues

Consumer Reports has removed the recommendation of 12 vehicle models, including the Chevrolet Bolt, Hyundai Santa Fe, and Jeep Gladiator, because of their below- or well-below-average reliability as identified in our 2021 auto surveys of CR members. But reliability improvements in 22 models from Acura, Chevrolet, Ford, Honda, Volkswagen, and other automakers allow us to now recommend them for the 2022 model year.
CARS
fordauthority.com

New Report Suggests Most Ford Pickup Truck Buyers Are Millennials

As Ford Authority reported early last month, the brand new 2022 Ford Maverick has thus far proven to be a massive hit with Millennials and Gen Z. In fact, more than one-quarter of Maverick buyers so far are between the ages of 18 and 35 – more than double the overall industry rate of 12 percent for that age group. However, younger buyers aren’t just scooping up compact pickups – the majority of Ford pickup truck buyers in general, as well as pickups from every other brand, are now Millennials, according to J.D. Power.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Consumer Reports Reveals the 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan’s Reliability Problems

The 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan is one of the newer SUVs from Volkswagen. It’s a small SUV that manages to feel bigger than it is, all while delivering decent visibility and pretty good fuel economy. Yet the 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan ended up on Consumer Reports’ list of least reliable cars. What makes it unreliable, and should you buy it anyway?
CARS
MotorBiscuit

3 Used Pickup Trucks With the Worst Fuel Economy

Pickup trucks are notorious for having poor fuel economy. Today, fuel economy is more important than ever before because of the global climate crisis. Many countries have taken legislative action to reduce carbon emissions. As a result, poor fuel economy is much more taboo because of all the alternatives available today. Here are three used pickup trucks with the worst fuel economy.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Consumer Reports Says “Don’t Get Stuck” With These Popular SUVs

Most models that have made it to become “popular” are typically pretty decent. If people don’t like owning a certain car or SUV, they usually will spread the news. However, Consumer Reports is poking holes in some of the most popular midsized SUVs and telling folks of a better way to spend their money. These are the most popular SUVs that you should avoid and buy instead.
BUYING CARS
insideevs.com

Jeep's 'Electric' Pickup Truck Not Coming Until 2024: Report

As part of the merger between FCA and PSA Group, newly formed Stellantis announced a much more aggressive pace toward electrification. In fact, it has already released the Wrangler 4xe, which is a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) that's quite popular. Jeep has plans to introduce a 4xe version of every model by 2025, with the Grand Cherokee 4xe coming to our shores in 2022.
CARS
Consumer Reports.org

Who Makes the Most Reliable New Cars?

Lexus, Mazda, and Toyota are once again the most reliable brands in our annual auto reliability brand rankings, with just a slight reshuffling that saw Lexus earn the top spot and Toyota slide to number three. This year the top five are rounded out by Infiniti, which saw a significant improvement in reliability, and Buick, which moved one spot to number five this year.
CARS
gmauthority.com

2022 Chevy Traverse Among 10 Best SUVs You Can Buy, Says Consumer Reports

Nonprofit consumer organization Consumer Reports has identified the 2022 Chevy Traverse as one of the 10 best SUVs on sale today. Note that GM Authority considers the 2022 Chevy Traverse to be a full-size crossover, rather than an SUV, as stated by Consumer Reports. The Consumer Reports 10 Best SUVs...
BUYING CARS
MotorAuthority

400-mile electric Chevy Silverado due on sale by late 2023

General Motors is readying a battery-powered Chevrolet Silverado to challenge the Ford F-150 Lightning and Rivian R1T in the full-size electric pickup truck segment. It makes its debut in early January at the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show and is promised to offer more than 400 miles of range, plus a fixed-glass roof and four-wheel steering.
CARS
Motor1.com

This Inflatable Pickup Truck Topper Is Literally Full Of Hot Air

Anyone who's owned a pickup truck knows the benefits of having a topper over the bed. All that closed-in space is great for keeping things secure and dry in the back, until it's time to haul something like a quad bike or a refrigerator that doesn't fit under the cap. On the flip side, sometimes you just want a cap for rare occasions but don't have room to store it when not in use.
CARS
Green Car Reports

Ford plans a full-size electric truck with "incredibly high volume"

Ford is preparing to follow up the 2022 F-150 Lightning with another full-size electric pickup truck designed from the start for "incredibly high volume," Ford CEO Jim Farley said in an interview with Automotive News (subscription required). The new full-size truck, which likely won't arrive for a few years, will...
CARS
MotorBiscuit

The 2022 Ford Maverick WAS the Cheapest Pickup Truck – Until This Happened

It’s been a tough year to try to buy a pickup truck. The chip shortage has caused car manufacturers to struggle to produce the number of trucks they usually do. Supply chain disruptions have also contributed to pickup trucks and other vehicles not being built and delivered the way they normally would. All of this has led to the price of new and used pickup trucks (and other vehicles) to skyrocket, with no sign of coming down. The 2022 Ford Maverick is one of those trucks, according to Consumer Reports. It was one of the cheapest pickup trucks that you could buy, but now the price is so high, you just might want to hold off on buying one for awhile.
BUYING CARS
At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

 https://www.motorbiscuit.com/

