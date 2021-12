Whether you're regrouting the tile around your tub or giving your kitchen a facelift, there are few things as satisfying as successfully completing a home improvement project. And while many household upgrades go off without a hitch, when things go wrong, it can be catastrophic. Unfortunately, popular products sold at Home Depot, Lowe's, and other home improvement stores throughout North America are now being recalled over the safety risk they may pose to users. Read on to discover if you have these items at home and what to do if so.

ECONOMY ・ 6 DAYS AGO