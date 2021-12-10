ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combined Locks, WI

The Children’s Giving Tree brings Christmas joy to those in need

By Faith Alford
 4 days ago

COMBINED LOCKS, Wis. (WFRV) – The Children’s Giving Tree started out 10 years ago as two women helping a family in need during Christmas time. As of this year, they have grown to help out hundreds of families who are in need for Christmas.

Bonnie Manske & Vicki Hermans are co-founders of The Children’s Giving Tree and with the help of their members, they are able to provide for over 100 families. The gifts range from toys to clothes to even gift cards. The nonprofit also gives away food to families. Manske and Hermans both say this is a labor of love and they look forward to putting smiles on people’s face during the holidays.

Each year families sign up to be apart of the program and in October, families adopt those in need and fulfill their Christmas wish list. They are always looking for more members to help them. They wrap the gifts, feed seniors, and also participate in initiatives that help those in need out year-round. You can become a member by visiting their Facebook page .

