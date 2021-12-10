ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keir Starmer on Boris Johnson: Not fit for office

By Long Reads
BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Labour leader has accused the prime minister of "lie upon lie"...

www.bbc.co.uk

The Independent

Leadership challenge ‘on the cards’ after PM suffers largest rebellion

A leadership challenge against the Prime Minister has “got to be on the cards” in the new year, a senior Tory has warned, after Boris Johnson suffered the largest rebellion of his premiership in the Commons.Nearly 100 Conservative MPs defied the whip to vote against the introduction of mandatory Covid passes to access nightclubs and large venues.The measures will still go ahead thanks to support from Labour.But the rebellion of 96 of his own MPs – hours after the PM made a last-ditch appeal to the 1922 Committee – will be seen as a sign of the anger being levelled...
Keir Starmer
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Dozens of Tory MPs set to defy Johnson over Covid passes for England

Boris Johnson is facing the biggest rebellion of his premiership, with dozens of Tory MPs set to vote against the latest Covid restrictions.More than 70 backbenchers are threatening to defy the whips and oppose the Government’s Plan B for England brought in in the face of the fast-spreading Omicron variant.It is reported that up to 10 ministerial aides could resign to oppose the controls, with up to four votes on the measures expected to take place on Tuesday evening.The measures – including Covid passes for entry into nightclubs and other venues – are expected to pass the Commons with...
Daily Mail

Sir Keir Starmer takes dig at Boris Johnson saying 'we must all stick to the rules… however inconvenient' as he uses Covid address to describe Labour's 'patriotism' and insist Britain needs 'leadership we can trust'

Sir Keir Starmer has announced he is supporting the Government's new Covid crackdown and efforts to ramp up the booster jab programme as he urged people to 'stick to the rules' to help prevent the NHS from being 'overwhelmed' by the Omicron variant. In a pre-recorded televised address to the...
The Independent

Boris Johnson faces biggest revolt yet over ‘plan B’ measures as Covid pass rules to be tightened

Boris Johnson is facing the biggest revolt of his premiership from backbench Conservatives as MPs prepare to vote on “plan B” measures, including Covid passes for large venues, the extension of mandatory face masks and changes to self-isolation rules.It comes after the prime minister warned the country it was facing a “tidal wave” of infections from the omicron variant, and pleaded with colleagues that the new rules were “balanced and proportionate”.But dozens of Tory MPs have indicated they will either abstain or vote against the proposals to introduce Covid passes in England, forcing the prime minister to rely on...
newschain

Boris Johnson faces most difficult week in office since becoming PM

Boris Johnson is facing perhaps the most difficult week since the start of his premiership. As dissatisfaction on the Conservative backbenches has grown, the Prime Minister heads into the next few days against a backdrop of rebellion. Meanwhile, the threat of the Omicron variant of coronavirus looms in the background.
#Uk#Labour
Daily Mail

Boris Johnson becomes first Tory leader to trail on 'best PM' rating since 2008 while another poll shows Labour seven points ahead - as Keir Starmer prepares to address the nation on BBC TONIGHT at 7pm

Boris Johnson has become the first Tory leader to trail on the 'best PM' rating since 2008 - as another poll showed Labour ahead. A survey conducted by Ipsos MORI found 44 per cent of Britons believe Keir Starmer would make the most capable PM, while 31 per cent chose Mr Johnson.
Shropshire Star

Keir Starmer: PM appears to have broken the law by taking part in festive quiz

The Labour leader said it was ‘very hard’ to see how the virtual quiz was ‘compliant with the rules’ at the time. The Prime Minister “looks as though he was” breaking coronavirus rules when he took part in an online Downing Street quiz with staff last December, according to Labour’s leader.
News Break
U.K.
The Atlantic

What Is the Point of Boris Johnson?

By April 1968, Charles de Gaulle was bored. “None of this amuses me anymore,” the French president told his aide-de-camp, Admiral François Flohic. “There is no longer anything difficult or heroic to do.” Over the previous decade, de Gaulle had returned from political exile to save the country from military insurrection, killed off the Fourth Republic, created the Fifth, ended the creeping civil war over Algeria and negotiated its independence, vetoed Britain’s application to join the European Common Market, withdrew France from NATO’s joint command, and declared, “Vive le Québec libre!” The prospect of plodding bureaucratic management was not going to cut it.
Daily Mail

Downing Street says Boris Johnson has full confidence in his most-senior spin doctor after he was dragged into the Number 10 Christmas party row as Keir Starmer says Jack Doyle should consider quitting

Number 10 has said Boris Johnson has full confidence in his most-senior spin doctor after he was dragged into the Downing Street Christmas party row. The Prime Minister's Official Spokesman backed Jack Doyle, Mr Johnson's communications director, after it was claimed he delivered a speech at an alleged gathering in Number 10 on December 18.
The Independent

Voices: Keir Starmer isn’t doing enough to fight for democracy and defend it from Tory attempts to weaken it

Last week I left my role championing democracy in the shadow cabinet. But not because I have any less passion and fire for democracy. In fact, having spent five years in the post after being appointed by Jeremy Corbyn in 2016 I am even more wedded to the cause of creating a true democracy where everyone’s voice counts – both in society at large and around the globe, and within the Labour Party.And the fight for democracy starts right here in the UK.Later this week, world leaders will gather virtually at Joe Biden’s Summit for Democracy. The US president...
BBC

Keir Starmer: They knew party was against rules and thought it was funny

Watch Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer condemn the PM's response to a video of his staff joking about a Christmas party last year. Speaking at PMQs, he said "we've all watched the video". He said "it's obvious what happened - Ant and Dec are ahead of the prime minister on this".
The Independent

Keir Starmer questions Prime Minister's moral authority to lead

Keir Starmer questioned Boris Johnson’s moral authority to lead following leaked footage showing a senior Downing Street member joking about holding a Christmas party last year. The Labour leader said: “Does the Prime Minister think he has the moral authority to lead and to ask the British people to...
