Premier League

Chelsea’s Jorginho set to face Leeds despite back issue

By NewsChain Sport
 4 days ago
Jorginho will play through the pain of a back problem to ease Chelsea’s midfield injury issues in Saturday’s Premier League clash with Leeds.

Mateo Kovacic continues isolation after testing positive for Covid-19, while N’Golo Kante could make a tentative return to training next week after knee trouble but will not feature at Stamford Bridge this weekend.

Trevoh Chalobah (hamstring) and Ben Chilwell (knee) will also be missing.

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa is facing up to an injury crisis of his own after losing three players in last week’s draw with Brentford.

Kalvin Phillips, Liam Cooper and Patrick Bamford all sustained hamstring injuries in the fixture and are expected to be sidelined for a number of weeks.

Rodrigo is also expected to be absent with a heel injury, while Robin Koch will not be rushed back from the pelvic issue which has ruled him out since September.

Chelsea provisional squad: Mendy, Arrizabalaga, Silva, Rudiger, Christensen, Sarr, Azpilicueta, James, Alonso, Hudson-Odoi, Jorginho, Loftus-Cheek, Niguez, Barkley, Havertz, Mount, Ziyech, Pulisic, Werner, Lukaku.

Leeds provisional squad: Meslier, Llorente, Dallas, Ayling, Firpo, Struijk, Forshaw, Klich, Harrison, Raphinha, James, Gelhardt, Roberts, Klaesson, Cresswell, McCarron, Jenkins, Drameh, Greenwood.

Reece James and Jorginho set for Chelsea returns against West Ham

Thomas Tuchel has hailed the "massive" boost of Reece James and Jorginho's return to fitness for Saturday's Premier League trip to West Ham. England full-back James missed Wednesday's 2-1 win at Watford with an ankle injury, while Italy midfielder Jorginho was not fit enough to start.
Chelsea 3-2 Leeds United, Player Ratings: The Madness of Rüdiger, the Coolness of Jorginho

ANTONIO RÜDIGER (8.0) After a rare day off midweek — well earned following eight consecutive starts — Rüdiger was back and back in full effect, especially on the attacking end, taking full advantage of Leeds' strict man-marking scheme to affect play anywhere and everywhere possible.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is fighting a losing battle with Mikel Arteta

When Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang traipsed on for the final five minutes against Everton, with the frown of a man parachuted barefoot into a field of thorns, it didn't require any great oracle to decipher what would happen next. And so, when Mikel Arteta ceremonially kicked off Arsenal's weekend by publicly ostracising his captain for a "disciplinary breach", any semblance of shock was at best subdued.
Aubameyang stripped of Arsenal captaincy, dropped for game

Arsenal stripped Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of the captaincy on Tuesday after another disciplinary breach, saying the striker hadn't worked "to the rules and standards" set by the club. Aubameyang, Arsenal's highest-paid player, was also told he would not be considered for selection for the English Premier League game...
Arsenal strip Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of captaincy over 'disciplinary breach'

Arsenal have stripped Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of the club captaincy and the forward will not be considered for selection against West Ham on Wednesday night.Aubameyang was dropped for Saturday's Premier League 3-0 win over Southampton for what manager Mikel Arteta said was a "disciplinary breach", which reportedly concerned a late return from a trip abroad.
