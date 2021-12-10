Take it slow for winter fishing

1 Around Lakeland, bass fishing was best at Tenoroc on lakes Derby, Hydrilla, Legs, Lost Lake West, A and C. This past week 24 large bass over 19 inches were reported with four bass measuring close to 23 inches. Lakes Horseshoe, Hydrilla, Legs and 5 had the best speck bite. Panfish action was best at lakes Derby and 5. The catfish bite was best at lakes Derby and Legs, reports FWC biologist Paolo Pecora. At Saddle Creek, the bass bite is decent, a 5 pounder was caught on a shiner this week. Good numbers of bluegill and some specks are biting along the banks. A few tilapia are also being caught on red worms. Around town, lakes Gibson, Hollingsworth and Parker are all producing good numbers of specks on minnows. Hollingsworth and Parker are also producing bass while flipping creature baits in the cattails, reports Kyle Stafford at Phillips Bait and Tackle (863-666-2248).
