ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hobbies

Take it slow for winter fishing

Stuttgart Daily Leader
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLITTLE ROCK — As water temperatures in lakes throughout Arkansas finally start to dip into the 50s, many anglers will hang up their rods and reels after a prolonged warm season that offered many extra days of comfortable fishing. However, for those willing to bundle up and brave a few chilly...

www.stuttgartdailyleader.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Ledger

Speck fishing picking up as cooler weather slows bass bite

1 Around Lakeland, bass fishing was best at Tenoroc on lakes Derby, Hydrilla, Legs, Lost Lake West, A and C. This past week 24 large bass over 19 inches were reported with four bass measuring close to 23 inches. Lakes Horseshoe, Hydrilla, Legs and 5 had the best speck bite. Panfish action was best at lakes Derby and 5. The catfish bite was best at lakes Derby and Legs, reports FWC biologist Paolo Pecora. At Saddle Creek, the bass bite is decent, a 5 pounder was caught on a shiner this week. Good numbers of bluegill and some specks are biting along the banks. A few tilapia are also being caught on red worms. Around town, lakes Gibson, Hollingsworth and Parker are all producing good numbers of specks on minnows. Hollingsworth and Parker are also producing bass while flipping creature baits in the cattails, reports Kyle Stafford at Phillips Bait and Tackle (863-666-2248).
LAKELAND, FL
newstalk941.com

TWRA Restocking Cane Creek Park For Winter Fishing

TWRA will release a couple thousand rainbow trout into the Cane Creek Park Lake Wednesday. Region 3 Stream Manager Travis Scott said the agency restocks the water to provide fishing opportunities each winter. “The program started probably 20 years ago in Nashville and has since expanded to each region across...
HOBBIES
96.3 The Blaze

Hilarious Tips on Winter Fly Fishing in Montana

For many fishermen in western Montana, life revolves around fly fishing. And contrary to want some people to think, it is NOT just a "fair weather sport." Fly fishing is happening year-round on the Bitterroot, Blackfoot, and Clark Fork rivers. And, with the mild winter, we have experienced so far this year, you don't have to brave icy banks to get to where the fish are biting. The only drawback is what you fish with. Midges are one of the most difficult flies to put on your line, especially when you can't feel your fingers.
MONTANA STATE
Sun-Journal

Want to give ice fishing a try this winter? Here are some tips

When Shawn Norton purchased Jack Traps Ice Fishing Outfitters in 2019, he knew he wanted to own the iconic 40-year-old ice-trap factory after growing up ice fishing on nearby China Lake. But Norton could not anticipate how the coronavirus pandemic would nearly double his business when hordes of Mainers rushed...
HOBBIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
islander.org

Warm weather, good fishing persist, take caution in fog

With numerous days of warm weather, fishers are enjoying great conditions on the water. And with the warm air by day and cool water at night, the fog rolls in overnight and early morning, so take care out there. Although we’re in the middle of December, temperatures are reaching the...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
manisteenews.com

ARIELLE BREEN: What it takes to be a winter hiker

Seeing days of snowfall here and around the region really has me feeling like a giddy child with hopes of exploring wintry landscapes for a few months. But I can’t count how many people I have talked with about hiking in the winter where the result is a mix of shock or phrases like “I couldn’t get out in the cold like you do.”
LIFESTYLE
boreal.org

Winter hobby? Join this webinar on tying flies for fly fishing on Wednesday

From the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources - December 13, 2021. Ever wonder how to tie flies used in fly fishing? Join a webinar with Linda Radimecky, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources park naturalist, to learn the basics of fly tying, including how to use the equipment needed to tie flies.
HOBBIES
Outside Online

What’s the Best Way to Heat a Tent in Winter?

In an effort to make winter camping trips a little easier—and a lot more comfortable—Wes Siler has spent years trying to find an affordable and safe solution to heating a tent. In this video, he explains why existing solutions like propane heaters are unnecessarily dangerous and actually work against your ability to stay warm, as well as why he’s given up on expensive, complex diesel heaters. So what actually works? Wes has a hunch that the unprecedented capacity of modern portable batteries may make running heated blankets and small space heaters practical for the first time. He recommends:
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sport Fishing#Bass Fishing#Fishing Rod#Cold
Norfolk Daily News

Family receives grand prize boat in Take ’em Fishing challenge

LINCOLN — When the opportunity arose, Mitch and Heather Bartunek decided to introduce their 2-year-old daughter, Tinley, to fishing. And now, after winning the grand prize in the 2021 Take ’em Fishing program, they’re looking forward to enjoying future fishing trips with their growing family from a new Bass Tracker Classic XL fishing boat.
LINCOLN, NE
WDIO-TV

Ice Fishing Winter Show brings new trends and entertainment

The Arrowhead Ice Fishing Winter Show has kicked off at the DECC. Not only are there boats, ice houses, and new poles to check out, but sea lions too. The Sea Lion Splash features three rescued sea lions who are performing multiple times a day. "We do 2-4 shows a...
HOBBIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fishing
Liz Fe Lifestyle

Huge Denver Snow Storm Expected to Travel Through 7 States

Look forward to a maximum of 12 inches of snow hitting the midwest. We don't need to worry about a cyclone, like earlier this fall. The storm will start around Denver, Colorado, and move toward Michigan. The storm is expected to slow down around the mountainous ranges. This is unsurprising news for anyone who has noticed how cold it's been this year compared to last year. On the brighter side, it's a great time to go skiing and the slopes will be booming this year!
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Hurricane Force Wind And Heavy Mountain Snow Mid-Week

DENVER(CBS4)- A strong winter storm system is getting set to blast thru the Rockies by mid-week! The storm currently is excepted to dump 3 to 6 feet of snow in part of the Sierra Nevada mountains in California along with flooding rains near San Francisco this week. Credit: CBS4 When the storm arrives in Colorado on Wednesday there will be a combination of snow, rain, strong wind and fire danger all in one day! The Denver metro area may see morning rain on Wednesday with a chance for a rain/snow mix in and near the foothills or areas above 6,000 feet. Little to...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Next Storm Arrives Wednesday With Wind And Mountain Snow

DENVER (CBS4) – As we roll into the middle of December we’re back to unusually warm and dry conditions to start the new week in Colorado. Temperatures over the next few days will run as much as 20 degrees above normal for this time of year. We will have bouts of wind off and on over the next few days and it will be particularly strong on Tuesday as the next storm approaches from the west. When combined with our warm and dry conditions the gusty wind will drive the fire danger up, especially along and east of the foothills. There’s...
COLORADO STATE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Maryland’s Crab Cake Ranked America’s 11th Favorite Iconic Christmas Food (Poll)

The countdown to Christmas has begun! And as the craziness of the year finally dulls down, many Americans are ready to begin the period of luxurious indulgence on the tastiest treats that come around towards the holly jolly holiday season. Collectively as a nation, America surely has enough classic Christmas foods to fill up a […] The post Maryland’s Crab Cake Ranked America’s 11th Favorite Iconic Christmas Food (Poll) appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MARYLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy