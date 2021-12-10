ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This blip isn’t Boston Celtics basketball, but it’s still just a blip

By @deliberatepix
CelticsBlog
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn an exclusive interview with NBC Boston’s Chris Forsberg, former Celtics President of Basketball Operations Danny Ainge said, “I think one of the most frustrating things about the team, last year and this year, is that every day you’re looking at the injury report to see who’s playing. It’s been one...

