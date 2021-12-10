Tax draft day

LIKE A MISSING VERSE TO ‘CAT’S IN THE CRADLE’ — In the debate over taxing the rich, a powerful father and his son are duking it out in public on opposite sides of the issue. On the one side is ADAM WYDEN, the 37-year-old owner of ADW Capital Partners, “the kind of hedge fund that Democrats on the Senate Finance Committee would like to tax more heavily,” NYT’s Jonathan Weisman writes. Enter his father, RON WYDEN, who just so happens to chair that very committee. “‘The issue is bigger than my father. I’m not interested in discussing anything personal,’ [Adam Wyden] said in a brief phone call before declining to go further. … His father would like to avoid the subject all together. ‘He doesn’t talk to me about his business, and I don’t talk to him about mine,’ Senator Wyden, 72, said in an interview on Wednesday.”

