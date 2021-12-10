ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gas Price

Tax draft day

By MATTHEW CHOI, JOSH SIEGEL
POLITICO
 4 days ago

With help from Kelsey Tamborrino, Ximena Bustillo and Catherine Morehouse. Editor’s Note: Morning Energy is a free version of POLITICO Pro Energy’s morning newsletter, which is delivered to our subscribers each morning at 6 a.m. The POLITICO Pro platform combines the news you need with tools you can use to take...

www.politico.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Ohio State
State
Louisiana State
POLITICO

EV tax credits under the microscope

Presented by The American Petroleum Institute (API) With help from Kelsey Tamborrino. Editor’s Note: Morning Energy is a free version of POLITICO Pro Energy’s morning newsletter, which is delivered to our subscribers each morning at 6 a.m. The POLITICO Pro platform combines the news you need with tools you can use to take action on the day’s biggest stories. Act on the news with POLITICO Pro.
PERSONAL FINANCE
WOWK 13 News

Manchin: Democrats should prioritize, curb cost of $2T bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats should curb the cost of their $2 trillion social and environment bill by choosing their top priorities, Sen. Joe Manchin said Monday, as he and President Joe Biden prepared to discuss how to advance the long-stalled package. Manchin, D-W.Va., criticized Democrats’ decision to make many of the measure’s initiatives temporary to […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Manchin hits Dems' $2T bill as too costly, talks to Biden

Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin has signaled anew that he's still not ready to back his party's $2 trillion social and environment legislation, then talked to President Joe Biden as party leaders scrambled for a pathway to advance the long-stalled package — preferably by Christmas.The West Virginia lawmaker declined to describe his telephone conversation with the president Monday, saying he and Biden are “talking about different iterations" and saying “anything's possible" when asked if they could reach a deal by the holiday.White House spokesman Andrew Bates said the two men had “a good, constructive phone call" and would talk again...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook PM: Manchin taps the brakes on BBB again

NEW — President JOE BIDEN is heading to Kentucky on Wednesday to survey damage from the recent tornadoes, the White House announced. He’ll get a briefing in Ft. Campbell before visiting Mayfield and Dawson Springs. THE SHADOW PRESIDENT SPEAKS — Ahead of his talk with Biden this afternoon...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Carper
Person
Ron Wyden
Person
Cyndi Lauper
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Joe Manchin
Person
Tom Vilsack
POLITICO

DOT renews fight with airlines over fees

— DOT wants to fight with airlines over pricing transparency for ancillary fees. — Canada threatens the U.S. with trade retaliation if the credit for union-made EVs becomes law. — No more astronaut wings for space tourists. IT’S MONDAY: You’re reading Morning Transportation, your Washington policy guide to everything that...
ECONOMY
POLITICO

FDIC revolt on bank rule sparks deeper governance questions

Editor’s Note: Morning Money is a free version of POLITICO Pro Financial Services morning newsletter, which is delivered to our subscribers each morning at 5:15 a.m. The POLITICO Pro platform combines the news you need with tools you can use to take action on the day’s biggest stories. Act on the news with POLITICO Pro.
PERSONAL FINANCE
uticaphoenix.net

2 Democrats joined every Republican senator in voting against Biden’s

Sen. Mike Braun of Indiana at a news conference about COVID-19 vaccine mandates on Wednesday.Drew Angerer/Getty Images. The Senate voted Wednesday to overturn Joe Biden’s vaccine-or-test mandate for private businesses. Two Democrats joined the GOP opposing the mandate, but the resolution is unlikely to pass the House. The Biden...
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook PM: 3 things SCOTUS did this morning

LIKE A MISSING VERSE TO ‘CAT’S IN THE CRADLE’ — In the debate over taxing the rich, a powerful father and his son are duking it out in public on opposite sides of the issue. On the one side is ADAM WYDEN, the 37-year-old owner of ADW Capital Partners, “the kind of hedge fund that Democrats on the Senate Finance Committee would like to tax more heavily,” NYT’s Jonathan Weisman writes. Enter his father, RON WYDEN, who just so happens to chair that very committee. “‘The issue is bigger than my father. I’m not interested in discussing anything personal,’ [Adam Wyden] said in a brief phone call before declining to go further. … His father would like to avoid the subject all together. ‘He doesn’t talk to me about his business, and I don’t talk to him about mine,’ Senator Wyden, 72, said in an interview on Wednesday.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renewable Energy#Gas Prices#Oil And Gas#Politico Pro Energy#Senate#Richmond Hill High School#Rhhs#Politico Energy#Democrats
POLITICO

What to watch for as Biden’s democracy summit winds down

Editor’s Note: Morning Tech is a free version of POLITICO Pro Technology's morning newsletter, which is delivered to our subscribers each morning at 6 a.m. The POLITICO Pro platform combines the news you need with tools you can use to take action on the day’s biggest stories. Act on the news with POLITICO Pro.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
timesexaminer.com

Republicans in Top Form on Draft Day

In a Congress run by Democrats, it’s not every day that conservatives can celebrate a common-sense victory. So when word leaked that there’d been a dramatic change to the military spending bill, most Republicans were waiting for the other shoe to drop. By late Tuesday morning, the rumors about the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) turned out to be true: As part of a new compromise between negotiators, the language over forcing women in the military draft has been completely eliminated -- a stunning turnaround that wouldn’t have been possible without a handful of leaders in the House and Senate, and more than 200,000 messages from people like you.
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

Votes, votes, votes: House conservatives are asking for roll-call tallies on even GOP-led bills, creating a floor pileup.

And a massive headache: There could be up to 31 roll-call votes today!. What's happening: Conservative lawmakers are seeking recorded votes on every bill sitting on the House's "suspensions calendar," reserved for noncontroversial legislation. That includes bills authored by Republicans. It's making for an epic late afternoon of voting — up to 31 votes are possible.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
EPA
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
POLITICO

Progressives get rolled on Pentagon policy

Democrats had big plans this year when they took full control of Washington, D.C. — before political reality got in the way. For proof, look no further than this year's Pentagon policy bill. The compromise National Defense Authorization Act that lawmakers are poised to send to President Joe Biden...
POLITICS
POLITICO

The biofuels breakthrough

With help from Josh Siegel, Anthony Adragna and Kelsey Tamborrino. Editor’s Note: Morning Energy is a free version of POLITICO Pro Energy’s morning newsletter, which is delivered to our subscribers each morning at 6 a.m. The POLITICO Pro platform combines the news you need with tools you can use to take action on the day’s biggest stories. Act on the news with POLITICO Pro.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy