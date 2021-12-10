ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why free Covid tests won’t be in your mailbox

By SARAH OWERMOHLE, ADAM CANCRYN
POLITICO
 4 days ago

Editor’s Note: POLITICO Pulse is a free version of POLITICO Pro Health Care's morning newsletter, which is delivered to our subscribers each morning at 6 a.m. The POLITICO Pro platform combines the news you need with tools you can use to take action on the day’s biggest stories. Act on the...

www.politico.com

Washington Post

Think Biden’s frustrated with the unvaccinated? Meet Jared Polis.

Welcome to The Daily 202! Tell your friends to sign up here. On this day in 1918, President Woodrow Wilson became the first sitting U.S. president to visit Europe. Wilson went to France to take part in World War I peace negotiations and advance his vision for the League of Nations, a precursor to the United Nations. And in 2000, Vice President Al Gore conceded defeat to George W. Bush.
PUBLIC HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

Why Moderna Won’t Share COVID-19 Vaccine Patent Rights With the U.S. Government, Which Paid for Its Development

A quiet months-long legal fight between the U.S. National Institutes of Health and drugmaker Moderna over COVID-19 vaccine patents recently burst into public view. The outcome of the battle has important implications, not only for efforts to contain the pandemic but more broadly for drugs and vaccines that could be critical for future public health crises.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNET

Free DIY COVID test kits for home: Here's how and when you'll get yours

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Millions of Americans who have private health insurance can soon get reimbursed when they buy a COVID-19 test kit to use at home, President Joe Biden announced during a press briefing Dec. 2. That means at-home test kits -- which can easily cost $25 apiece -- will essentially be free when people claim the reimbursement through their insurance.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS DFW

Federal Task Force Won’t Take Action To Enforce COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate And Testing Rules For Federal Contractors

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A federal task force announced on its website Thursday that it won’t take action to enforce the Biden administration’s rules requiring federal contractors to make sure its employees are vaccinated against COVID-19 or tested regularly. The decision comes from the Safer Federal Workforce Task Force, which is led by the White House COVID-19 Response Team. It comes after this week’s ruling by a federal judge against OSHA’s rules related to federal contractors. As a result of this and other recent rulings by federal judges, the agency’s COVID-19 vaccination and testing rules are on hold for healthcare workers, employees at private...
DALLAS, TX
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook PM: Manchin taps the brakes on BBB again

NEW — President JOE BIDEN is heading to Kentucky on Wednesday to survey damage from the recent tornadoes, the White House announced. He’ll get a briefing in Ft. Campbell before visiting Mayfield and Dawson Springs. THE SHADOW PRESIDENT SPEAKS — Ahead of his talk with Biden this afternoon...
U.S. POLITICS
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook PM: 3 things SCOTUS did this morning

LIKE A MISSING VERSE TO ‘CAT’S IN THE CRADLE’ — In the debate over taxing the rich, a powerful father and his son are duking it out in public on opposite sides of the issue. On the one side is ADAM WYDEN, the 37-year-old owner of ADW Capital Partners, “the kind of hedge fund that Democrats on the Senate Finance Committee would like to tax more heavily,” NYT’s Jonathan Weisman writes. Enter his father, RON WYDEN, who just so happens to chair that very committee. “‘The issue is bigger than my father. I’m not interested in discussing anything personal,’ [Adam Wyden] said in a brief phone call before declining to go further. … His father would like to avoid the subject all together. ‘He doesn’t talk to me about his business, and I don’t talk to him about mine,’ Senator Wyden, 72, said in an interview on Wednesday.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
Republic

Therese Raphael: Why aren’t COVID tests common as aspirin?

When the travel ban was lifted recently, Brits visiting the U.S. got a shock. Not only were rapid COVID tests hard to find, prices were at rip-off levels. The Independent newspaper found an antigen test at Orlando International Airport cost $65; it was $75 in San Francisco and $100 in a Washington, D.C., travel clinic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC Los Angeles

Sheriff Says His Department Won't Use County Testing Provider

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva is not going to use the county's coronavirus testing provider for his department because of concerns about the company's alleged ties to the Chinese government, the Los Angeles Times reported on Monday. Villanueva sent a letter to the county Board of Supervisors stating the...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

