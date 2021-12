Chris Hemsworth has been the MCU’s Thor since 2011, and after his first two solo films, and the first couple Avengers films, we really got to see his personality shine as his character took a comedic turn in Thor: Ragnarok, and in the subsequent Avengers movies. Now we are gearing up to see him in the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder. But what does his future as Thor look like beyond that film? According to Hemsworth, he is down to play the God of Thunder for as many more films as Marvel will have him.

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO