Lockdown lifted at I.C. Norcom High School, warrant issued after suspended student reported on campus

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - A lockdown was lifted at I.C. Norcom High School in Portsmouth Friday morning after a suspended student was reported inside the high school.

Students were dismissed at 11:15 a.m. and PPD officers stayed at the school to ensure parents were able to take their children home.

Portsmouth Police responded immediately and locked down the school. A search of the building was conducted room by room.

Polcice said surveillance video confirmed that the student left the building before police arrived. The search was still completed to ensure student safety and that no weapons may have been left behind. Polcie said they have not confirmed that the student had a firearm.

A warrant for the student’s arrest has been issued.

A message sent to I.C. Norcom High School families by Principal Laguna Foster after the sweep was completed read as follows:

Good morning, I.C. Norcom families –This is another message on behalf of Principal Foster. The lockdown at Norcom has been lifted, and the school is back to normal operations. The student has been confirmed as leaving campus and a warrant is now out for his arrest. Given the events of this morning, we are going to have an early release today. Buses are on the way to school now and should be dismissing at 11:15 a.m. We want to thank our school security team, school resource officers and law enforcement for their diligent work in keeping our school safe. As always, we thank you for your understanding and support of Norcom High School. Thank you.