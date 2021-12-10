Why Thailand is the ultimate Christmas escape – and where to stay

There are not many places in the world as synonymous with the glamorous, opulent yachting lifestyle than Saint Tropez. Nestled along the stunning coastline of the French Riviera, this formerly quiet, rustic fishing village was transformed when a relatively unknown actress was filmed by the waterfront in 1956. 22-years old at the time, Brigitte Bardot was with her then husband/director Roger Vadim who shot And God Created Women by the seaside town. The rest, as they say, is history. Following Brigitte’s rapid rise to fame, the town of St Tropez was transformed into a thriving, vibrant hotspot for the elite, A-listers and celebrities during the next decade. Today the city is known as one of the leading stops during a South of France yacht charter, as it is simply brimming with modern-day luxuries.

