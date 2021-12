“I can say that in my tenure working in agriculture that we haven't seen this kind of inflation where almost everything is increased.”. (Pittsburgh) — The first thing you see as you approach Edible Earth Farm in Sandy Lake, Pennsylvania are four high tunnel growing structures. They look like long tents, and they are made of metal frames with greenhouse plastic stretched over them. Inside, there are long rows of vegetables, including broccoli raab, beets, radicchio and snow peas.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO