Christmas trees more expensive, harder to come by this year

For many families in the Las Vegas area having a real Christmas tree is a necessity but this year the green beauties are hard to come by!

“They’re going to find that there is not as much selection as they normally have and the prices might be a little higher than they’re used to,” said Justin Powers, a Christmas tree specialist and manager Noble Valley Christmas trees.

Powers said the shortage is due to a supply issue that dates back to the 2000s. An overabundance of trees meant farmers couldn’t raise prices and profit margins were slim.

“A lot of my customers that are coming now are asking where all of my trees are because they’ve already been bought up. There were too many trees on the market and so they didn’t plant for five years. Now it’s coming back because it takes so long to grow a Christmas tree,” Powers said.

That means this year, it’s a little harder to get that big tree and the smaller ones are more expensive than they have ever been.

So, when people are able to snag one, it makes them feel jollier than ever!

“This is so awesome. My daughters are going to be so happy! I thought I was going to have to tell them there weren’t any trees left. We are feeling oh so jolly,” said Ebony McCoy.

Powers said customers can expect to spend about 20% more on a tree this year compared to previous ones.