54 Dead, Over 100 Injured In Mexico Truck Crash

The U.S. Coast Guard has joined Mexican authorities in the search for a woman who fell overboard into the Pacific Ocean from the balcony of the Carnival Miracle cruise ship early Saturday morning. The ship, which was about 35 miles off the coast of Mexico, was also searched in case reports of the woman falling overboard proved false. The ship passengers were alerted at 3:30 a.m. Saturday morning that the woman fell—or was pushed overboard—from the balcony of her stateroom on the fifth deck of the 12-deck vessel. CBS reports that investigators do suspect foul play. “There’s some high suspicion of foul play,” said Daniel Miranda, a firefighter paramedic who was a passenger on board the ship. “A lot of people are concerned because that’s somebody’s life, and that’s a high likelihood that this person will not be found alive.”

