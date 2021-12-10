ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

54 Dead, Over 100 Injured In Mexico Truck Crash

By Elizabeth Blackstock
Jalopnik
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA truck carrying dozens of people believed to be migrants coming from Central America crashed in Mexico on Dec. 9, 2021, the New York Times reports. At least 54 people are dead and over 100 have been injured. The truck overturned near Tuxtla Gutiérrez, the capital of Mexico’s Chiapas...

jalopnik.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Search Underway for Carnival Cruise Passenger Who Went Overboard

The U.S. Coast Guard has joined Mexican authorities in the search for a woman who fell overboard into the Pacific Ocean from the balcony of the Carnival Miracle cruise ship early Saturday morning. The ship, which was about 35 miles off the coast of Mexico, was also searched in case reports of the woman falling overboard proved false. The ship passengers were alerted at 3:30 a.m. Saturday morning that the woman fell—or was pushed overboard—from the balcony of her stateroom on the fifth deck of the 12-deck vessel. CBS reports that investigators do suspect foul play. “There’s some high suspicion of foul play,” said Daniel Miranda, a firefighter paramedic who was a passenger on board the ship. “A lot of people are concerned because that’s somebody’s life, and that’s a high likelihood that this person will not be found alive.”
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexico#Guatemala#Central America#Honduras#Traffic Accident#The New York Times#Milenio Tv#Twitter#Ford#Mexican
AFP

Mexico urges US migration rethink after horror crash kills 55

Mexico on Friday urged Washington to rethink its migration policy after a horror road accident killed 55 undocumented migrants in a truck on a major transit route to the United States. Human traffickers commonly hide undocumented migrants in trucks bringing them from Guatemala into Mexico, from where they head north to the US border.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KTLA

Survivors recount horror of southern Mexico truck crash that killed 55

Survivors of the horrific truck crash in Mexico that killed 55 migrants and injured more than a hundred recounted from their hospital beds how their location inside the truck determined who lived and who died. Those unlucky enough to be riding jammed against the fragile walls of the freight container almost certainly died, survivors said. […]
ACCIDENTS
Vice

Drug Kingpin El Mencho’s Wife Was Just Arrested in Mexico

MEXICO CITY — Mexican authorities announced the arrest Tuesday of Rosalinda González Valencia, charged with laundering money for the hyper-violent Jalisco New Generation Cartel, which is led by her husband, Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, alias El Mencho. The founder and leader of the cartel, known by its Spanish acronym CJNG, El...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Jalopnik

Driver Dead As Car Crashes Into River Above Niagara Falls

A car crashed into the Niagara River, ending up incredibly close to the edge of the waterfall, reports ABC News. The wreck claimed the life of the car’s only occupant, a woman reported to be in her 60s. Her name hasn’t been released yet in order to give authorities time to notify her family, but she’s said to be a local who lived nearby.
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Hundreds of migrants traveling north through Mexico block highway between Mexico City and state of Puebla and bring traffic to complete standstill

Hundreds of migrants traveling north to the US border blocked a crucial highway between Mexico City and the state of Puebla, bringing traffic to complete standstill. Pictures of the scene on Thursday showed the migrants, many with children in tow, carrying backpacks and other belongings while walking between cars and trucks, with one witness telling Reuters that some even slept on the road to rest.
IMMIGRATION
Marietta Daily Journal

Over and over again, migrants die while crossing Mexico. They rarely see justice

MEXICO CITY — A day after 55 migrants who were being smuggled through Mexico died in a tractor-trailer crash, officials here promised justice. “There will be no impunity,” said Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard, vowing that Mexico would take “immediate action” against the human traffickers who had packed nearly 200 migrants into a truck that careened into a bridge in the state of Chiapas on Thursday.
IMMIGRATION
eturbonews.com

53 people killed in Mexico truck disaster

Migrants from Guatemala and Honduras had been dangerously packed into the trailer, with as many as 10 children among them. A trailer truck, reportedly carrying 107 migrants from Central America, rolled over and hit a bridge in southern Mexican State of Chiapas, that borders Guatemala. At least 53 migrants, who...
ACCIDENTS
Gazette

Multiple migrant caravans struggle to move out of southern Mexico

Four migrant caravans that departed southern Mexico in November have struggled to make it out of the region due to blockades by the Mexican government along the route north. Migrants from South America, the Caribbean, and Central America who traveled up to Mexico and intended to continue on to the United States's southern border have faced major setbacks caravaning through the country, even as Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas, a Republican, has claimed that the caravans are well on their way.
IMMIGRATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy