ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Heavily Hopped Brown Ales

By Rahul Kalvapalle
TrendHunter.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEpic Brewing Company, a Salt Lake City, Utah-based operation that has specialized in brewing craft beers of high alcohol percentage and the highest quality for several decades,...

www.trendhunter.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Detroit News

Holiday Ale Trail pairs beer tasting with Detroit's history

Beer, holiday fun and history come together Saturday at the Detroit Historical Museum’s Holiday Ale Trail. The event pairs the museum’s Detroit’s Brewing Heritage exhibit with holiday beer tastings from local breweries. “It’s a really fun way to look at the story of Detroit though beer,” said Kayla Draper, the...
DETROIT, MI
Brewbound.com

Epic Brewing Releases Big Boy Hoppy Brown Ale

Epic Brewing Company is letting Big Boy Hoppy Brown Ale soak up the spotlight as the brewery’s final beer release in 2021! This 7.5% ABV heavyweight is a full-bodied brown ale that’s over-hopped in the kettle and toned down by its smooth malt bill. The rudo of brown ales will...
DRINKS
TrendHunter.com

Co-Branded Burrito Foods

'Fritos,' the food manufacturer famous for its crunchy corn chips, has teamed up with 'Sonic Drive-In' to bring co-branded burrito foods to Sonic's menu. Sonic Drive-In has a wide array of comfort foods that are full of experimental flavors, and it often tries unique menu combinations to appease customers. The 'Fritos Chili Cheese Wrap' is a high-quality Sonic burrito stuffed with chili, cheese, and small pieces of Fritos corn chips.
RESTAURANTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Lifestyle
Local
Utah Lifestyle
Local
Utah Food & Drinks
State
Utah State
Salt Lake City, UT
Food & Drinks
vinepair.com

Ale Academy: Belgian Strong Dark Ale

VinePair is ringing in the Holiday Cheers with a spotlight on the bottles we’re gifting (and hoping to receive) and a look inside some of our favorite holiday traditions and recipes — from elevated eggnog to all things bubbly. Plus, we’ll be reflecting on the past year in the beverage industry and shifting our focus to the drinks trends we expect to see in 2022.
DRINKS
brewpublic.com

Laurelwood Brewing 2021 Winter Beer Releases – IPAs, Ambers, and Scotch Ales

In time for the winter season that’s just a few weeks away, Laurelwood Brewing has four beers hitting the taps, three of which will be available in cans or bottles. This new lineup includes Kids These Daze Hazy India Pale Ale, Tree Topper India Pale Ale, Hopped Up Amber, and Strong Scotch Ale.
DRINKS
Paste Magazine

Firestone Walker 25th Anniversary Ale Review

There are certain concepts within the craft beer world that are still impossible to hate, even in the cesspit of 2021, and the collaborative aspect of Firestone Walker’s annual Anniversary Ale would have to be one of them. Now in its 15th year, and celebrating the 25th anniversary of the brewery itself, Anniversary Ale has a story that has been told countless times—each year, it’s a unique blend created by collaboration with Firestone Walker’s local Paso Robles winemaking community, in which guest wine blenders assemble to create a blend out of that year’s barrel-aged beers. But even within those confines, the blenders and the brewery always find new, little things to make any given year stand out, whether it’s occasionally letting a different beer take center stage, or incorporating new styles that have never been in the blend before. We expect nothing less from the brewery we ultimately chose as the #1 brewer of the 2010s.
DRINKS
americancraftbeer.com

Beer Alert: New Raspberry Ales And Winter Seasonals

Winter’s arrived and American craft brewers are addressing the holiday season with more exciting offerings you’re gonna want have around. .Snow Job (Hershey, PA) – Just in time for the holidays, Tröegs Brewing has returned a popular winter seasonal which only makes its appearance once a year. Described by the brewery as a ‘blizzard of hops, turned up to 11,” Tröegs Double Blizzard is an 8.3% ABV IPA thatt’s dry-hopped out of its mind.
DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brown Ale#Hops#Alcohol#Big Boy#Food Drink#Beverages#Epic Brewing Company
tulsapeople.com

Hop on over

A new microbrewery and wine bar has opened in south Tulsa in the former long-held location of French Hen. Hop the Griffin, 7143 S. Yale Ave., is a family business owned by Steve Griffin, brother Nick Griffin and father Michael Griffin. Steve is the master brewer and brews craft beer on site.
TULSA, OK
americancraftbeer.com

St Bernard Dogs Deliver Breckenridge Christmas Ale In December

With much of the nation still staying close to home thanks to a pandemic that refuses to go away, a Colorado brewery is offering beer delivery with a festive twist. Littleton-Colorado-based Breckenridge Brewery, which was purchased by Anheuser-Busch in 2016 for an estimated $70 million, is putting those assets to good use this holiday season, and gifting some lucky residents in both Denver and New York City with a minikeg of Christmas Ale delivered to their homes by St Bernard dogs.
DRINKS
brewpublic.com

Elysian Brewing Releases Skalrok – Nordic-Style Pale Ale

Seattle’s Elysian Brewing embraces Norwegian’s Kveik yeast its new winter seasonal beer, Skalrok – Nordic-Style Pale Ale. With no sign of the brewery’s longstanding Bifrost this season, Elysian decided to start fresh for this year’s winter beer. Featuring some dark artwork of what resembles tour posters, Skalrok is a fine...
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
vinepair.com

Holiday Ales Gone Hazy: The Rise of Winter-Themed IPAs

VinePair is ringing in the Holiday Cheers with a spotlight on the bottles we’re gifting (and hoping to receive) and a look inside some of our favorite holiday traditions and recipes — from elevated eggnog to all things bubbly. Plus, we’ll be reflecting on the past year in the beverage industry and shifting our focus to the drinks trends we expect to see in 2022.
DRINKS
indianaontap.com

Ales for ALS – Beer For Good and an Important Project Afterburner Brewing

There is a fundraiser/conscientious-raising beer coming out soon from a project called Ales for ALS. The effort started almost 10 years ago with the marriage between a third generation hop grower, Mike, Smith, and his wife Cheryl Hanses, whose family has endured dozens of deaths from ALS due to their genetic predisposition.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
americancraftbeer.com

Beer Alert: Serious Red Lagers And Hazy India Pale Ales

Winter’s coming and American craft brewers are addressing the changing season with more exciting offerings you’re gonna want have around. All Hail Agganis (Lynn, MA) – Bent Water Brewing has a new limited release that was named after Aristotle George ‘Harry’ Agganis, a former Red Sox player and Boston University collegiate athlete who was born and raised in the brewery’s hometown. Bent Water Agganis is a 5.5% ABV Hazy IPA with hoppy notes of red berries, pine, and mango.
DRINKS
FanSided

2021 Anchor Brewing Christmas Ale blends the old and the new

Similar to Chris Kringle himself, the holiday season is full of holiday traditions and new experiences. With the 2021 Anchor Brewing Christmas Ale, that combination of old and new is both on the label and in the bottle. Anchor Brewing has a long and colorful history. Stemming from San Francisco,...
DRINKS
TrendHunter.com

Mango-Infused Sour Ales

DuClaw Brewing Company, a Maryland-based company that has been renowned for its innovative takes on craft beer for 25 years, is launching a delicious new sour ale that incorporates an array of tropical ingredients that are headlined by pure mango puree but also include toasted coconut flakes and ground vanilla beans.
DRINKS
TrendHunter.com

Spruce-Infused Pale Ales

SLO Brew, which began as a neighborhood brewpub over 30 years ago but has since evolved into an award-winning brewery, has launched a truly innovative holiday IPA that is crafted by using the most Christmassy ingredient imaginable in the form of spruce tree tips. The Holidaze IPA, which boasts an...
DRINKS
TrendHunter.com

Hoppy Hot Sauce Packs

The Alchemy Peppers Hopp Sauce Three-Pack Sampler is a new offering from the craft hot sauce brand that will provide consumers with a penchant for spicy fare to find their next favorite condiment. The hot sauce sampler pack has three of the brand's original sauces therein including Jalapeño Peppers +...
FOOD & DRINKS
lightning100.com

Holiday Hops 2021 Episode 6: St. Bernardus – Christmas Ale

Welcome back to our second week of Holiday Hops! On this fine Monday, DJ Jayson and Rhizome Productions’ Matt Leff revisit a brew that we’ve featured in past Holiday Hops segments. Now available in a can, Christmas Ale by St. Bernardus is a delicious Belgian brew. Christmas Ale...
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy