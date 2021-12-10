The Best Music of 2021: Pitchfork Readers’ Poll Results

If you haven’t gotten around to voting for your favorite restaurants in the annual Arkansas Times Readers Choice Poll, there’s still time. The final round of voting to determine the winner of each category runs through December 10. If you have a strong opinion about the best burger in the state, it’s very important that you make your voice heard. What is the best new restaurant that opened in 2021? Who has mastered the art of pandemic-influenced dining? Who has the best food truck, anyway? Who makes the best tortilla chips in Central Arkansas and throughout the state? We want to know! Vote for your favorites here and be a part of a tradition that dates back to 1981 when Restaurant Jacques and Suzanne won best overall and Black-Eyed Pea won best new restaurant.

