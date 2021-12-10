ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

The Best Music of 2021: Pitchfork Readers’ Poll Results

By Pitchfork
Pitchfork
Pitchfork
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

© 2021 Condé Nast. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement and...

pitchfork.com

Comments / 0

Related
allmusic.com

Cast Your Vote in the 2021 AllMusic Readers' Poll

This week we launched our Year in Review hub, beginning with the year's 100 best albums and continuing with a new genre-specific list each weekday. But now it's time to let us know what music clicked the most with you in 2021 via our annual readers' poll. We pulled apart...
ELECTIONS
No Depression

It’s Time to Vote in No Depression’s 2021 Year-End Readers Poll

It was another white-knuckle year, but at least there was plenty of good music to keep us holding on. As the year winds down, we’d like to invite you to think back to all the roots music albums that delighted you along the way and share your faves with us and fellow No Depression readers. That’s right: It’s time for the annual Year-End Readers Poll!
ELECTIONS
kisswtlz.com

WSGW OnLine Poll: Favorite Christmas Music

Billboard Magazine recently released its list of The Greatest of All Time Holiday Songs”. The list is based on actual performance on Billboard’s weekly Holiday 100 from its inception on December 10, 2011, through the ranking dated January 2, 2021. Songs are ranked based on an inverse point system, with weeks at #1 earning the greatest value and weeks at lower ranks earning less.
MUSIC
NPR

Poll results: NPR listeners pick the top albums of 2021

After nearly two years of a pandemic, with lives still disrupted, listeners in 2021 turned to music that was largely about persevering through difficult times, or songs that celebrated the joy of living even in life's darkest hours. You see it all across the list of albums NPR's audience picked as their favorites.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Privacy Rights#Privacy Policy#Affiliate Partnerships
spoilertv.com

USD POLL : What is the best show currently on NBC?

Today's User Submitted Daily (USD) Poll was submitted by Lauren Duquette who was picked randomly from our Poll Submissions (see below). Want to see your Poll posted on the site? Click here to submit your poll. Let us know in the comments what you voted for and why?. You can...
TV & VIDEOS
Boston Magazine

Readers’ Poll: Dating in Boston

Have thoughts on romance in the city? This survey is for you. Hey, Boston! We’re working on a story about dating in the city for our upcoming February issue. Whether you are a newlywed, a divorcee, are going on 20 years of marriage, or are on the hunt for love, we want to hear from you. Weigh in via our nine-question survey, available through December 22, and check out the results in our February issue. Thank you!
BOSTON, MA
Arkansas Times

Last call for the Arkansas Times Readers Choice poll, vote for your favorite restaurants

If you haven’t gotten around to voting for your favorite restaurants in the annual Arkansas Times Readers Choice Poll, there’s still time. The final round of voting to determine the winner of each category runs through December 10. If you have a strong opinion about the best burger in the state, it’s very important that you make your voice heard. What is the best new restaurant that opened in 2021? Who has mastered the art of pandemic-influenced dining? Who has the best food truck, anyway? Who makes the best tortilla chips in Central Arkansas and throughout the state? We want to know! Vote for your favorites here and be a part of a tradition that dates back to 1981 when Restaurant Jacques and Suzanne won best overall and Black-Eyed Pea won best new restaurant.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Pitchfork

The Best Progressive Pop Music of 2021

The sound of pop music shifted quickly and unpredictably this year: In 2021, ’90s club music made a euphoric return, an Afrobeats song cracked the Billboard Top 10, and hyperpop consolidated while a more youthful offshoot, digicore, staked its claim. Much of this movement happened online, where borders between countries and genres feel porous even as individual scenes and fan communities carve out custom niches. Whether you discovered your new favorite songs on TikTok or on the radio, you joined an international pop ecosystem that’s made the definition of “mainstream” more complicated than ever.
MUSIC
Best Life

If You Have This TV Provider, Prepare to Lose 17 Channels Friday

Whether you're getting comfortable on the couch after a long day or looking to catch your favorite team's game, there's nothing quite like being able to unwind in front of the TV. And thanks to new streaming services and technology, it's never been easier to get precisely what you want out of every viewing experience. But if you're a subscriber of one major TV provider, you could be about to lose more than a dozen channels by the end of the week. Read on to see if your must-see shows are affected.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Google Warns YouTube TV Subscribers That Disney, ABC, ESPN and Other Channels Might Go Dark

Here’s another TV distribution fight that is escalating — and could result in a blackout: Google is telling YouTube TV subscribers that its current contract for Disney’s suite of networks is due to expire this week and that they could be removed from the service. Disney confirmed that the contract with YouTube TV for ABC-owned TV stations, the ESPN networks, Disney channels, Freeform, the FX networks and the National Geographic channels is set to end on Friday, Dec. 17, at 11:59 p.m. ET. “If Disney offers us equitable terms, we’ll renew our agreement with them,” YouTube said in a new blog post....
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Radio Business Report

NBCU Leader: Let’s Join Consumers In ‘One Big Video World’

True partnership requires constant dialogue, says Laura Molen, the President of Advertising Sales and Partnerships at NBCUniversal. That’s why, every day, Molen consults with NBCU’s marketing partners, listening to their business challenges and sharing the media company’s insights. The goal: collaboration on new ways to achieve their business goals.
TV & VIDEOS
sxsw.com

Media Industry Track

Topics featured in the Media Industry Track include the business of streaming, audio and the creator economy, mergers and acquisitions, social platforms, monopolies, freedom of speech, and the future of news reporting. The majority of Conference sessions are curated by the SX community, for the SX community from the 2022...
AUSTIN, TX
Pitchfork

BadBadNotGood’s Matthew Tavares Shares Statement on Departure From Band

In October 2019, BadBadNotGood co-founder Matthew Tavares left the Toronto-based group. This past weekend, Tavares addressed the reasons for his departure in an Instagram post. He referred to the environment within the band as “negative,” stating, “I needed to get out, I couldn’t take it anymore.” He also discussed the band’s “lack of acknowledgement” of him since he left BadBadNotGood, pointing out that “their new biography on their bandcamp doesn’t even mention my name.” Find Tavares’ full statement on Instagram.
MUSIC
wfla.com

Best music theory for dummies book

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Making your own music or learning how to play an instrument can be incredibly rewarding. Music is a powerful force to the human brain and has been used for decades to translate feeling into beats and rhythms. While it is...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Variety

5 Subscription Video Streaming Predictions for 2022

It’s not easy to anticipate what’s going to happen in the subscription video streaming space. Just look at the divergent fortunes on display in the recently concluded third quarter: Netflix reported a strong Q3 subscriber beat after a relatively soft first half of the year in terms of subscriber adds, while Disney+ posted its weakest quarter-over-quarter sub growth since launch.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

My Hero Academia Surprises With Newest Popularity Poll Results

My Hero Academia has surprised with the results from its newest popularity poll in Japan! The anime and manga are currently experiencing a major high point as the manga has not only reached its Final Act with the start of its newest arc, but has released the fifth season of its anime and a third feature film as well. My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Mission was a huge hit with fans in North America when it released earlier this Fall, but it was an even bigger hit when it launched in Japan. Such a hit in fact that fans still love its main new character.
COMICS
wnmufm.org

The Best Electronic Music of 2021

As the world began to open up in 2021, so did some of its dance floors and parties, and electronic artists arrived ready to map these spaces with sounds that pushed and challenged listeners to break free. The best electronic music of this year was often filled with heart-bursting passion, in the outright declarations of love for music-making in the work of Porter Robinson and MoMa Ready, and in the metallic, dizzying beauty of hyperpop's many rising stars. An A-list popstar turned to dance music for a remixed reinvention, and a veteran vinyl DJ dug in the crates to craft a joyous debut. From Jersey club to the U.K. underground, 2021's best electronic music looks like a complex melting pot of genre and history united by a fevered dedication to setting fire to the barriers and boundaries of what music can be. —Hazel Cills.
MUSIC
theloadout.com

The best Discord music bots

Discord is an incredibly popular chat service that allows communities to gather online and… chat. That’s a very simplified explanation for an app that has been soaring to success since 2015, boasting over 350 million registered users in 2021. But what if you want music while you’re on Discord? Well, Discord music bots allow users to play music during their chat sessions. So, whether you’re crafting a playlist for your gaming nights with friends or need some background music for a group study session, music transforms Discord into a home for curated sounds.
MUSIC
shareable.net

Best of Shareable 2021 | Reader’s Digest

Since 2009, we’ve made it our mission to bring you impactful and engaging stories centered on community, collaboration and collective wellbeing. In the ten+ years following Shareable’s inception, we’ve seen firsthand the restorative, transformational power of sharing and delighted in the possibilities of building a brighter, more equitable future. As...
HOUSING
Pitchfork

Pitchfork

5K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The most trusted voice in music

 https://pitchfork.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy