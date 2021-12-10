ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

‘The Voice’ Star Blake Shelton Tells Why Wedding Was ‘Greatest Gig’

By Leanne Stahulak
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zQWAS_0dJOHAJK00

Wedding planning can be stressful for some couples, but not for “The Voice” star Blake Shelton and his wife Gwen Stefani.

For this duo, planning went pretty seamlessly. Especially since Shelton kept his involvement to a minimum. The country singer opened up on the “Ellen DeGeneres Show” about how Stefani mostly took the reigns with wedding planning.

“Some writer wrote, ‘Oh, look, he’s already a lazy, deadbeat husband.’ But the truth is, I am,” Shelton joked with DeGeneres. “What do I know about that stuff? But of course, it was all her idea, her vision.”

And from the looks of their wedding photos from July 3, Stefani did a spectacular job. But the best part of the small affair? Blake Shelton only had two responsibilities.

“All I had to do was drink and kiss Gwen Stefani. I mean, my god. The greatest gig I’ve ever had,” Shelton revealed.

Few of his gigs likely involve that much alcohol and PDA with the love of his life. The small, intimate affair only counted 17 guests or so, which was just right for the musical couple.

“That’s exactly what [the wedding] needed to be,” Blake Shelton said.

Blake Shelton Opens Up About First Christmas With Gwen Stefani as Married Couple

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani may have dated for about five years before tying the knot, but this will be their first Christmas as a married couple. And so, Ellen DeGeneres also asked Shelton if he felt pressure to get Stefani a really incredible gift this year.

The short answer? Yes. Especially since she’s always given him amazing gifts in the past.

“You know, we do the deal every year, where it’s like, ‘Hey, listen, don’t get me anything for Christmas. Just get the kids something,'” Shelton shared. “What do I need, you know? And then, sure enough, I’ll be sitting there on Christmas morning and there s a pile of crap that tall of gifts that she gets me.”

So, in addition to being an incredible wedding planner, Stefani also specializes in gift-giving. Is there anything this pop singer can’t do? But this year, Blake Shelton looks to even the playing field for Christmas.

“Literally today I got on the phone with the internet company because they thought there was credit card fraud because I kept going back to this website buying her more stuff,” Shelton told DeGeneres. “I’m getting her a bunch of stuff. I don’t know that she’s going to like any of it, but it’s going to look good in the wrapping paper, you know?”

No matter what kind of gifts Stefani gets, I’m sure she’ll love them because Shelton got them for her. It’s the thought that counts, less so than how good they look piled up under the Christmas tree. But we’ll let Shelton have this one.

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

‘The Voice’ Star Kelly Clarkson Frustrated a Fellow Coach by Being Too Good at Singing

On NBC’s new series “That’s My Jam,” two coaches go head to head in a singing battle. Kelly Clarkson blows everyone away. This season of “The Voice” is coming to an end. The judges are celebrating a successful run by doing some fun press appearances with each other. It is not secret that Blake Shelton, John Legend, Kelly Clarkson, and Ariana Grande are all talented artists. On a new episode of NBC’s “That’s My Jam,” fans see their vocal chops go mic to mic.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘The Voice’ Fans Celebrate Christmas Coming Early With Latest Blake Shelton Announcement

Music’s sweetest couple is sharing festive news today. Christmas comes early for fans of “The Voice” judges. Tomorrow is December 1st, and we know what that means. Christmas songs are blaring on the radio again and singers are decking the halls. There is something so comforting about artists singing the holiday classics every year. Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are joining the fun, but with a twist!
MUSIC
Outsider.com

‘The Voice’: Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson Boast Big Teams Heading into Top 8

The Voice just revealed which contestants made it through to the Top 8, and let’s just say Teams Kelly and Blake are more than happy with the results. Prior to tonight’s episode, the two judges had three contestants each, a sizeable amount for this far into the season. And though they only had just one more vocalist than the other two teams, this gave them a huge advantage heading into the next round.
TV & VIDEOS
purecountry1067.com

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Announce Big News

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are getting fans into the holiday spirit with their new holiday-themed radio show on Apple Music called “From Apple Music with Love.”. The newlyweds will play their favorite Christmas music, including music from their own Christmas albums, and share their cherished holiday stories. Upon the...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gwen Stefani
Person
Blake Shelton
Person
Ellen Degeneres
Hello Magazine

Inside Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's jaw-dropping new marital home

Gwen Stefani gave fans a peek inside her gorgeous new marital home with Blake Shelton as they celebrated their first Thanksgiving as husband and wife. The No Doubt singer took to Instagram to share several photos of their holiday preparations and revealed a delicious-looking bacon-wrapped turkey prepared by Blake and her son Apollo. But what really caught our eye was the thoughtful touches scattered around their new home.
CELEBRITIES
goodhousekeeping.com

'The Voice' Fans Didn't Expect This Shocking Moment Between Blake Shelton and Ariana Grande

Blake Shelton and Ariana Grande might be fierce competitors on The Voice this season, but one revealing moment captured while filming shows that deep down they really do care. Earlier this month during the battle rounds of The Voice season 21, Blake took the time to check in on newbie Ariana. While sitting next to her, the Grammy-nominated country star leaned over to the "Thank U, Next" singer and expressed concern that she wasn't warm enough while filming.
BEAUTY & FASHION
DesignerzCentral

Blake Shelton Allegedly Forced NBC To Cancel Spring Season Of ‘The Voice’ To Keep Him From Quitting, Insider Says

Is Blake Shelton destroying The Voice? One report says he was personally responsible for the show canceling its spring season under threat of an exit. Gossip Cop investigates. According to the National Enquirer, The Voice will not see a spring season in 2022 thanks to Shelton. He’s disappointing fans with his demands. “The grind didn’t give him enough time to concentrate on his career and family, and he told them he was ready to quit,” a source reveals.
TV & VIDEOS
countryliving.com

Blake Shelton Drops Big Announcement on Instagram Ahead of ‘The Voice’ Finale

Blake Shelton couldn’t be prouder about his latest exciting project. Ahead of The Voice season 21 semifinals and finale, the Grammy-nominated country singer announced that the deluxe version of his 12th studio album Body Language has officially hit shelves everywhere. As fans may know, Blake originally released the collection of songs in May, which includes the hit “Happy Anywhere” featuring his wife, Gwen Stefani. Now, the Oklahoma native is treating folks to more new songs.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding#Pda
Cosmopolitan

Blake Shelton Has Major News and 'The Voice' Fans Are Going to Freak Out

Blake Shelton fans currently get their weekly dose of the country music star on Monday and Tuesday nights thanks to The Voice. But now they’ll also have the opportunity to see him in Vegas like never before. On November 11, the 45-year-old "Happy Anywhere" singer dropped the incredible news that...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani Reunite With Her Ex Gavin Rossdale At Son’s Baseball Game — Photos

Blake Shelton and wife Gwen Stefani came together with Gwen’s ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale, to cheer on son Apollo at his baseball game. Family affair! Gwen Stefani, 52, spent some quality time with husband Blake Shelton, 45, on Nov. 14, cheering on Gwen’s seven-year-old son, Apollo, at his baseball game in Studio City, California. As you can see in the photos here, the couple, who tied the knot on July 3, were sitting a few bleachers in front of Gwen’s ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale, 55, and they were also joined by Gwen’s parents, Dennis and Patti Stefani.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TVShowsAce

‘The Voice’ Blake Shelton’s 2021 Net Worth Revealed

Blake Shelton has been part of NBC’s The Voice since the beginning. While he was already a big country star at the time, his career catapulted. He also met his wife Gwen Stefani. The singer has dominated the country music charts and award shows for two decades. So, it shouldn’t come as a surprise to fans that he makes a lot of money.
CELEBRITIES
goodhousekeeping.com

Why 'The Voice' Coach Ariana Grande Ran Away From Blake Shelton on Stage

The Voice star Ariana Grande might forever think twice about being on a team with Blake Shelton after one particularly hilarious incident. In Jimmy Fallon's new show That's My Jam, which premiered November 29 on Peacock, celebrity guests are asked to take part in a series of fun musical-themed games inspired by the most popular Tonight Show bits. For the first episode, The Voice coaches Ariana, Blake, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend were contestants on the show, and the hilariously fun music challenges were just as entertaining to watch as episodes of The Voice.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

324K+
Followers
33K+
Post
111M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy