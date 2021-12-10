‘The Voice’ Star Blake Shelton Tells Why Wedding Was ‘Greatest Gig’

Wedding planning can be stressful for some couples, but not for “The Voice” star Blake Shelton and his wife Gwen Stefani.

For this duo, planning went pretty seamlessly. Especially since Shelton kept his involvement to a minimum. The country singer opened up on the “Ellen DeGeneres Show” about how Stefani mostly took the reigns with wedding planning.

“Some writer wrote, ‘Oh, look, he’s already a lazy, deadbeat husband.’ But the truth is, I am,” Shelton joked with DeGeneres. “What do I know about that stuff? But of course, it was all her idea, her vision.”

And from the looks of their wedding photos from July 3, Stefani did a spectacular job. But the best part of the small affair? Blake Shelton only had two responsibilities.

“All I had to do was drink and kiss Gwen Stefani. I mean, my god. The greatest gig I’ve ever had,” Shelton revealed.

Few of his gigs likely involve that much alcohol and PDA with the love of his life. The small, intimate affair only counted 17 guests or so, which was just right for the musical couple.

“That’s exactly what [the wedding] needed to be,” Blake Shelton said.

Blake Shelton Opens Up About First Christmas With Gwen Stefani as Married Couple

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani may have dated for about five years before tying the knot, but this will be their first Christmas as a married couple. And so, Ellen DeGeneres also asked Shelton if he felt pressure to get Stefani a really incredible gift this year.

The short answer? Yes. Especially since she’s always given him amazing gifts in the past.

“You know, we do the deal every year, where it’s like, ‘Hey, listen, don’t get me anything for Christmas. Just get the kids something,'” Shelton shared. “What do I need, you know? And then, sure enough, I’ll be sitting there on Christmas morning and there s a pile of crap that tall of gifts that she gets me.”

So, in addition to being an incredible wedding planner, Stefani also specializes in gift-giving. Is there anything this pop singer can’t do? But this year, Blake Shelton looks to even the playing field for Christmas.

“Literally today I got on the phone with the internet company because they thought there was credit card fraud because I kept going back to this website buying her more stuff,” Shelton told DeGeneres. “I’m getting her a bunch of stuff. I don’t know that she’s going to like any of it, but it’s going to look good in the wrapping paper, you know?”

No matter what kind of gifts Stefani gets, I’m sure she’ll love them because Shelton got them for her. It’s the thought that counts, less so than how good they look piled up under the Christmas tree. But we’ll let Shelton have this one.