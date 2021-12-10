ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video: "Fighting Antisemitism by Protecting Religious Liberty"

By Josh Blackman
Reason.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn November, I co-authored a new backgrounder for the Heritage Foundation, titled "Fighting Antisemitism by Protecting Religious Liberty." I am proud to partner with my colleagues at the...

Slate

The Supreme Court Is Poised to Turbocharge “Religious Liberty” Litigation

The Supreme Court appears poised to reject a fundamental principle of constitutional law: the proposition that states have a compelling interest in keeping religion out of public schools. Six Republican-appointed justices indicated on Wednesday that preserving a secular public education system constitutes “religious discrimination” in violation of the First Amendment. In the short run, this conclusion will force taxpayers in several states to fund openly discriminatory fundamentalist Christian schools. In the long run, it imperils public education as we know it.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Slate

The Supreme Court’s New Religious Liberty Case Could Destroy Public Education

After a year of nationwide panic over what’s taught in publicly funded schools, the Supreme Court’s upcoming argument in Carson v. Makin deserves more attention. The questions posed in the case have major ramifications for the engineered hysteria over critical race theory, as well as general the dismay many Americans feel over the kind of education they’re subsidizing with their tax dollars. Carson v. Makin asks whether the First Amendment compels individuals of every faith to help finance the indoctrination of children by conservative Christians to discriminate against LGBTQ people, women, religious minorities, and liberal Christians. This pedagogy is so extreme, so divisive and fanatical, that it makes critical race theory look like Blue’s Clues. Yet the Supreme Court will almost certainly force taxpayers to subsidize these harmful teachings, no matter how gravely it violates their own sincerely held moral and religious beliefs.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Sarah Perry
Washington Times

Christian children’s home sues Biden administration over rollback of Trump-era religious protections

A Christian children’s home Thursday sued the Biden administration after the Department of Health and Human Services reversed religious-freedom exemptions granted during the Trump administration. In waivers granted to Texas, South Carolina, and Michigan state governments, as well as to some child welfare agencies in those states, the Trump-era HHS...
GREENEVILLE, TN
kttn.com

Hawley demands Health and Human Services reinstate religious liberty protections, answers on secret rollback

Following the Department of Health and Human Services November 24 decision to rescind the HHS Office of Civil Rights’ authority to affirmatively protect Americans’ conscience rights pursuant to the Religious Freedom Restoration Act, Senator Hawley penned a letter to HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra demanding he reinstate the protections and provides answers on why the policy was rolled back.
U.S. POLITICS
Pride Publishing

When it comes to protection of voting rights, moral apathy is winning the fight

(TriceEdneyWire.com) — When speaking before an audience in 1963, James Baldwin could not have stated it any better by saying: “I’m terrified at the moral apathy, the death of the heart, which is happening in my country.” His words express the feelings and emotions many of us of all races have today as we watch our fellow Americans show little concern or motivation to do what is morally right in regards to protecting the voting rights of people of color. There is no heart, no conscience or shame in passing laws intended to give Republicans the ability to outright reject election results not in their favor. A recent warning written by a United Nations expert highlights the human rights consequences to our changing nation. He describes the United States as being “near tyranny” against the voting rights of minorities nationwide. To have the United States, leader of the free world, evolving into a nation under cruel and oppressive rule is a fairly strong but precise assessment.
ELECTIONS
Reason.com

Architecture and the First Amendment Before the Supreme Court

In June, I wrote about Burns v. Town of Palm Beach. This case presented a perennial conflict at the intersection of property law and constitutional law: is architectural design protected by the First Amendment. A divided panel of the Eleventh Circuit rejected the claim that architectural design would be understood as protected speech.
CONGRESS & COURTS
nd.edu

Three ND Law alumni join Religious Liberty Initiative team

Three of Notre Dame Law School’s alumni were drawn back to campus at the beginning of the fall 2021 semester by the opportunity to work for the Law School’s new Religious Liberty Initiative. The groundbreaking initiative promotes and defends religious freedom for people of all faiths through scholarship, events, and the Law School’s Religious Liberty Clinic.
NOTRE DAME, IN
Reason.com

Today in Supreme Court History: December 15, 1791

12/15/1791: First Ten Amendments ratified. Josh Blackman is a constitutional law professor at the South Texas College of Law Houston, an adjunct scholar at the Cato Institute, and the President of the Harlan Institute. Follow him @JoshMBlackman.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Post Register

GUEST OPINION: On mandates, castles, and constitutionally-protected liberties

Even as vaccine mandates continue to be slapped down by one court after another, employers and employees struggle with gut-wrenching decisions that cut to the core of our most fundamental beliefs and needs as Americans. Too much of the conversation around mandates centers on shame-based labels, unsupportable claims, or politically-polarized slogans. I suggest thoughtfully examining fundamental principles instead.
U.S. POLITICS
Reason.com

What Did Governor Hochul Say About Religion!?

Today the Supreme Court denied an emergency application for injunctive relief in Dr. A. v. Hochul. This case challenged New York's vaccine mandate for healthcare workers. The policy grants medical-based exemptions, but does not permit any religious-based exemptions. Once again, Justices Thomas, Alito, and Gorsuch would have granted relief. The others were silent.
POLITICS
Sand Hills Express

Supreme Court scrutinizes tuition program in religious liberty case

Washington — The Supreme Court’s conservative majority on Wednesday appeared likely to side with Maine families who are seeking to use a state tuition assistance program to send their children to religious schools, a decision that could allow public benefits to flow more freely to such religious institutions.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reason.com

John Roberts, The Judicial Supremacist

In September, I questioned whether Cooper v. Aaron could save Roe v. Wade, and stop S.B. 8. And after argument in Whole Woman's Health v. Jackson, I worried that the Justices would cave to judicial supremacy. Thankfully, a majority of the Court did not go the way of the Warren Court. Alas, Chief Justice Roberts could not resist the temptation.
CONGRESS & COURTS

