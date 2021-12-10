Video: "Fighting Antisemitism by Protecting Religious Liberty"

(TriceEdneyWire.com) — When speaking before an audience in 1963, James Baldwin could not have stated it any better by saying: “I’m terrified at the moral apathy, the death of the heart, which is happening in my country.” His words express the feelings and emotions many of us of all races have today as we watch our fellow Americans show little concern or motivation to do what is morally right in regards to protecting the voting rights of people of color. There is no heart, no conscience or shame in passing laws intended to give Republicans the ability to outright reject election results not in their favor. A recent warning written by a United Nations expert highlights the human rights consequences to our changing nation. He describes the United States as being “near tyranny” against the voting rights of minorities nationwide. To have the United States, leader of the free world, evolving into a nation under cruel and oppressive rule is a fairly strong but precise assessment.

