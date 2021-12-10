Spruce-Infused Pale Ales

There are certain concepts within the craft beer world that are still impossible to hate, even in the cesspit of 2021, and the collaborative aspect of Firestone Walker’s annual Anniversary Ale would have to be one of them. Now in its 15th year, and celebrating the 25th anniversary of the brewery itself, Anniversary Ale has a story that has been told countless times—each year, it’s a unique blend created by collaboration with Firestone Walker’s local Paso Robles winemaking community, in which guest wine blenders assemble to create a blend out of that year’s barrel-aged beers. But even within those confines, the blenders and the brewery always find new, little things to make any given year stand out, whether it’s occasionally letting a different beer take center stage, or incorporating new styles that have never been in the blend before. We expect nothing less from the brewery we ultimately chose as the #1 brewer of the 2010s.

