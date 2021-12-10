ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

Business idea: Open a gift wrapping service this week

By Entrepreneur en Español
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pMh2J_0dJOGhvI00

By Marissa Sánchez

Why?

Christmas is one of the most popular times of the year; It ranges from classic inns and family gatherings, to shopping for gifts and vacation trips. All this generates a significant economic spill and opportunities to undertake arise.

One of the reasons that explains this increase in the consumption of products and services is the payment of the so-called Christmas bonus, of which the residents of the capital allocate, on average, 22% for the different festivals that are celebrated in December. For example, for Christmas or New Year's Eve dinner, as well as for buying gifts. According to a study by the Small Chamber of Commerce, Services and Tourism of Mexico City ( Canacope ), these expenses range from $ 3,300. While for exchanges in the office or with the family, Mexicans invest an average of $ 200.

Therefore, at the end of the year, people from socioeconomic segments C, C +, B, B + and A, are filled with gifts of all kinds. And an essential part of any gift is, without a doubt, the presentation; that is, the envelope.

How?

Start with a business specialized in gift wrapping: from small packages containing a perfume, shoes or glasses, to a car. Here your best supplies - in addition to decorative elements that you can get in specialized decorative materials stores or even in the local Central de Abasto - will be your creativity and imagination. The first advantage of this model is that you can start from home and contact your clients via the Internet or visit them directly at their home or office to give them the service.

And since they say that love is born from sight, set up a Web page (around $ 50,000) that contains different samples of the work you do, that includes a clear description of the materials used, delivery time (there may be emergency services or last minute extra cost) and promotions (for example, discounts for wrapping corporate gifts). Don't forget to have an active presence on social networks: on Facebook users can share their experiences and opinions; On Pinterest, on the other hand, you can upload photos of your creations.

Explore all the possibilities in the market: from private clients looking for 100% personalized options, to corporate clients (which guarantee volume) and some fashion stores, for example, that need to outsource this function. Another opportunity for your business to achieve success is that throughout the year people give away, either at Christmas (the main season), February 14, Mother's Day, or on birthdays, anniversaries and graduations.

Success example

Comments / 0

Related
Wrcbtv.com

WHAT THE TECH? Gift ideas for business people

As more and more people get back down to business in the office or traveling, there are a lot more tech gadgets available now to help get stuff done more efficiently. They also make great gifts for the businessman or businesswoman on your gift list. Here are a few of...
NFL
hawaiitech.com

Hawaii entrepreneur launches digital gift wrapping service

Honolulu-based Swipewrap has created an innovative solution to gift-giving during the COVID-19 pandemic. The interactive, web-based software lets users wrap a 3D box online, then send it electronically to any phone, tablet or laptop. “I wanted to digitally encapsulate the joy and thoughtfulness of gift-giving,” says founder Tom Knapp-Ramos. “Users...
CELL PHONES
Fortune

6 great gift ideas to support small businesses

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. It’s easy to limit your holiday shopping to giants like Amazon, Walmart, and Target. You can probably find something that’s…fine. But will it be personal? That’s a bit more hit or miss. Whether you’re hoping...
SMALL BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Idea#Emergency Services#Gift Wrapping#Christmas#Mexicans
wmagazine.com

56 Gift Ideas from Black-Owned Businesses

Who you give your money to matters. It’s no secret that at the height of the pandemic, Black-owned businesses were hit the hardest. A staggering 41% of Black business owners had to stall operations completely. Now, as we inch towards precedented times, the Black community is finally able to rebuild—and they need our support to do it.
SOCIETY
Sentinel

Holiday gift-wrapping ideas for all of your needs

Dear Readers: Everyone loves to get a beautifully wrapped gift. Why not make your own special homemade wrapping paper for gifts? It will also be cheaper! Here are some creative ideas that everyone in the family can do. ¯Jazz up plain gift bags. Have your children decorate the bags by...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Chamber of Commerce
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Facebook
Middletown Press

Darien Depot to offer holiday gift-wrapping services

DARIEN — Need last-minute Christmas gifts wrapped? The Depot Youth Center in Darien has it covered. Beginning Dec. 18 and running through Dec. 22, residents can bring unwrapped presents to The Depot Youth Center, where student members will wrap gifts for a $20 donation. The event is a fundraiser for...
DARIEN, CT
KHON2

Gift Wrapping Ideas with the Red Pineapple

Holiday wrapping could be challenging for some shoppers but this morning we’re learning how its done at the Red Pineapple in Kaimuki. From big bows to colorful wrapping paper, Dallis Ontiveros went live to tell us what we need to know.
LIFESTYLE
townandcountrymag.com

50 Best Christmas Gift Wrapping Ideas to Try This December

This year, why not make your Christmas gifts shine? With the help of our favorite Christmas gift wrapping ideas, it'll be easy—and totally worth your while. After all, the way we see it, the boxes and bags beneath your tree should look just as lovely as the gifts inside. Whether you choose to embellish your presents with DIY clay gift tags, calligraphy wrapping paper, mini wreaths, DIY ornaments, or bottlebrush trees, you're bound to find inspiration here. You can even use edible garnishes, such as dried oranges, as gift toppers—a particularly fun touch for any homemade food gifts you're planning to give this year. There's really no reason to limit your creativity.
LIFESTYLE
Mining Journal

Market offering gift wrapping

MARQUETTE — Individuals may bring their locally purchased holiday gifts to the Downtown Marquette Farmers Market this month for complimentary gift wrapping. They just need to show how their receipt from any downtown Marquette business. The Downtown Marquette Farmers Market is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through...
MARQUETTE, MI
pix11.com

Gift and Celebration ideas

It’s the first of December and for many that starts the countdown to Christmas. Lifestyle expert, Kathy Buccio joins us to share some of her picks for holiday gifts and celebrations which includes items from, JCPenney, Vital Farms, Read with Amira, Philips Avent Natural baby bottle, Philips Norelco Shaver Series 9000 and Philips One by Sonicare.
LIFESTYLE
royalexaminer.com

Gift ideas for minimalists

Finding the right Christmas present for a minimalist can be a challenge. Here are a few clutter-free gift ideas that could be a great fit. Offering to do housework, babysit or cook a meal for the minimalist in your life is a great way to show you care. Alternatively, tickets to a live show or a local event are gifts that won’t take up any space.
LIFESTYLE
TrendHunter.com

30 Gift Ideas for Yogis

The practice of yoga continues to grow and expand as the years go by -- this list of gifts for yoga lovers caters to those who practice it. Ranging from sustainably made yoga sets to stretch-enhancing yoga straps, this list serves as inspiration for those in search of a practical yet thoughtful gift.
YOGA
Upworthy

'Amazon won't let us leave': Dad of 4 texted in final message before being killed by tornado

Cherie Jones was waiting for her boyfriend to come home when she got a final text from him. "Amazon won't let me leave," read the text. Minutes later, the tornado hit the Amazon facility in Illinois, killing many including Larry Virden, Cherie Jones' boyfriend, who was also a father of four. Jones received the final text from Virden at 8.23 p.m. and at 8.30 p.m., the tornado struck the warehouse. "I got text messages from him. He always tells me when he is filling up the Amazon truck when he is getting ready to go back," said Jones, reported Yahoo News. "I was like ‘OK, I love you.’ He’s like, ‘well Amazon won’t let me leave until after the storm blows over.'"
ENVIRONMENT
theeastcountygazette.com

Surprise stimulus payments of $6,300 will go out on Dec. 15; Check Out who qualifies?

Few people will notice a stimulus check of $3,600 simply a few days before Christmas. These inhabitants are created up of students in Atlanta. Student deficit has acquired $1.7 trillion in the United States, so the stimulus aid comes fast. The money assists enrolled scholars with educational, economic, childcare, mental health, meals, transport, healthcare, and accommodation expenses.
EDUCATION
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy