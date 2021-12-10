ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Mary, Queen of Scots ‘locked’ final letter using paper-folding, research finds

By Alison Flood
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JHXFb_0dJOGMa900
‘I am to be executed like a criminal’ … Mary, Queen of Scots’ portrait at Hever Castle.

Mary, Queen of Scots used a complicated “letterlocking” process to conceal the secrets of the last letter she wrote before she was beheaded, researchers have discovered.

Written in French on 8 February 1587 to Henry III, king of France from her prison cell, the letter sees Mary write that she has “been advised of my sentence: I am to be executed like a criminal at eight in the morning.

“I have asked for my papers, which they have taken away, in order that I might make my will, but I have been unable to recover anything of use to me, or even get leave either to make my will freely or to have my body conveyed after my death, as I would wish, to your kingdom where I had the honour to be queen, your sister and old ally,” writes Mary, in a translation provided by the National Library of Scotland, where the letter is held.

Now an international team of researchers have found that Mary used a delicate folding process to seal the letter, ensuring that any tampering would be immediately obvious to its recipient. The researchers, from universities including King’s College London, MIT and Glasgow, are part of the Unlocking History group, and have been exploring the historical process of “letterlocking”, in which letters were folded to become their own envelopes, before envelopes were invented.

Earlier this year, they managed to read an unopened letter written in 1697 without breaking its seal, using X-rays to see inside the document slice by slice, and create a 3D image. Now, as part of research that has seen them look at 250,000 letters, they have discovered the technique of the “spiral lock”, which was used by Elizabeth I as well as her executed cousin Mary, along with politicians, ambassadors and a correspondent of Sir Francis Walsingham, Elizabeth’s spymaster.

“One of the most spectacular examples of spiral locking … is Mary’s last letter,” they write in an article which was published on Friday in the Electronic British Library Journal. “The letter’s contents are powerful and moving: written on the eve of her execution, it acts not only as a letter – a document intended to be sent to and read by someone at distance – but also a last will and testament and a bid for martyrdom. It is sometimes said that writing the letter was Mary’s last act; in fact, after she wrote it, the letter had to be folded and secured shut. After writing her last message, Mary used letterlocking to prepare it for delivery.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NfJZQ_0dJOGMa900
Mary, Queen of Scots’ last letter, to Henry III, King of France (8 February 1587). Photograph: King’s College London/National Library of Scotland

The academics, who include Jana Dambrogio of MIT Libraries and Daniel Starza Smith from KCL, write of how challenging it is to explore the process of letterlocking, because the letter packets are “designed to be broken” by their recipients. The spiral lock requires more than 30 steps to complete, a mix of folding and slits and sometimes adhesive, to prevent unwanted readings. It is, they say, “a highly intricate technique that required time, patience and great skill: one wrong move and your locking mechanism could break and you would have to start the letter again.

“The mechanics of this lock force the person opening the letter to tear the lock apart in order to access the contents,” write the academics. “Because the lock breaks in multiple places, it is impossible to piece back together in a way that would allow it to pass through the slits again; if someone thought their correspondence had been tampered with, it would be relatively simple to detect.”

The article identifies the folds and slits that show that Mary’s last letter was locked, adding that “because it is written in Mary’s own hand from her prison cell, we have reasonable grounds to believe she locked it herself”.

Dambrogio said: “Mary’s last letter is a document of enormous national importance in Scotland and its contents are well known. But working with it in person and figuring out its unique spiral lock was thrilling as a researcher – and a real a-ha! moment in the study of letterlocking,”

“The letter is a powerful and moving document written on the eve of Mary’s execution, not only a letter but also a last will and testament of sorts. But our big discovery is that after she wrote the letter she used one of the most elaborate and secure letterlocking methods to seal it. Not only that, she uses a variation of the technique – a single large slit rather than a run of small ones – which may testify to the limited tools she had available in her final hours.”

A letter by Catherine de’ Medici from 1570 and one written by Elizabeth I in 1573 to Henry III, in which she expresses her surprise at Henry’s suggestion of her possible marriage to the king’s younger brother François, are also identified by the article as having been sealed with a spiral lock. The research is part of the British Library’s exhibition Elizabeth and Mary: Royal Cousins, Rival Queens.

“Letterlocking is one of the most important communication techniques the world has known, but its history is only just coming to light,” said Smith. “For some 600 years, virtually all letters were sent using letterlocking, before the invention of the modern gummed envelope in the 19th century – it was as important to epistolary communication as computer coding is to emails today. The study of letterlocking supplies us with rich information about the concern historical figures had with communication security, and it also testifies to the inventiveness and even aesthetic creativity with which they responded to these concerns. The fantastically intricate spiral lock brings all these aspects together.”

Comments / 29

Gaynor V. Henry
4d ago

Fascinating. I bet even today’s computer whiz kids couldn’t manage the intricacy that Mary did. Wonderful read.

Reply(3)
22
B. Rosario
2d ago

wow. interesting never knew of letter locking that must have been quite a skill to have back then. sounds unique and sophisticated

Reply
4
lifeisanenigma
4d ago

that was a very interesting read

Reply
21
Related
The Guardian

Lessons from Mary, Queen of Scots in folding away secrets

Mary, Queen of Scots was not the only one who used a complicated “letterlocking” process to conceal the contents (Mary, Queen of Scots ‘locked’ final letter using paper-folding, research finds, 10 December). My mum, now aged 98 and the mother of eight children, used to write notes for us to give to our teachers excusing sickness absences and folded them in a way that we could not open or see what she had written. We thought it was either to save the cost of eight envelopes, as invariably we passed our illnesses to each other, or that she was telling the teacher that really there was not much wrong with us.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
WEKU

First they found a dead king's body. Now they've uncovered an ancient mosaic

The hits just keep coming for an elite team of British archaeologists. First they unearthed the remains of King Richard III. The body of the last English king killed in battle — in 1485 — was found underneath a parking lot by members of the University of Leicester Archaeological Services in 2012, more than 500 years later. (As it happens, you can hear their enthusiastic accounting of the discovery on a 12-part podcast series.)
SCIENCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
Hyperallergic

“Discovery of a Lifetime”: Rare Tudor Paintings From Elizabeth I’s Reign Found Hidden in Medieval Manor

While peeling away layers of plaster as part of routine preparations for a building repair project, a team of restorers in England made “the discovery of a lifetime.” At Calverley Old Hall, a medieval manor in West Yorkshire, the restorers found shockingly well-preserved Tudor wall paintings likely dating to the reign of Queen Elizabeth I in the 16th century.
U.K.
Daily Mail

Earl Spencer's daughters Amelia and Eliza, 29, say they 'grew up surrounded by poverty' in Cape Town - despite living with their mother Victoria in a wealthy suburb

Princess Diana's nieces Lady Amelia and Eliza Spencer have spoken about 'growing up surrounded by poverty' in Cape Town in a new interview. The stunning twins, both 29, who grew up in South Africa, burst onto the social scene in London after moving to the capital with their boyfriends this summer.
CELEBRITIES
Ars Technica

UK farmer went for a walk, stumbled on remains of rare Roman mosaic and villa

Going into lockdown during the pandemic provided an unexpected boon to a farmer in Rutland, England: he stumbled upon the remains of an old Roman mosaic and surrounding villa complex, dating back to between 300 and 400 CE. Archaeologists are hailing the find as one of the most significant mosaics yet found in Great Britain, and the entire site has been declared a protected area. It will be featured next year on the British documentary TV series Digging for Britain.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mit#Translation#Uk#King S College London#Unlocking History#Electro
The Independent

'Best preserved' example of Roman crucifixion discovered by Cambridge archaeologists

A male skeleton with a 5cm nail driven through his heel has been found in Cambridgeshire, in a discovery which is considered to possibly be the "best preserved" example of a Roman crucifixion in the world. Skeleton 4926 was unearthed in the village of Fenstanton in 2017, but has only recently been fully analysed. It's believed the man died between AD130 and AD360, with the thinning of his shin bones suggesting he may have been bound or shackled. Cambridgeshire County Council is now working on a museum exhibit for the remains.
SCIENCE
Telegraph

The fascinating history of Scotland's most debauched island

“It was more a full-blooded football match than a wedding to be honest. The last guests staggered home after a fortnight,” cracks Chainsaw Dave as he welcomes me ashore. Pointing back across the aquarium-clear waters of Loch Scresort to the ferry he says, “that’s rum heading the other way from one of Scotland’ newest distilleries”. It’s an apposite arrival on a wild and wildly beautiful island notorious for nefarious parties. And home to easily the most outlandish castle in Scotland.
LIFESTYLE
Shropshire Star

Panel with links to Mary Queen of Scots bought for nation in ‘attic sale’

National Museums Scotland has acquired the items. Armorial panels with links to Mary Queen of Scots which were found hidden in castle attics have been acquired for national collections. The oak panels came from a house in Blythe’s Close, in Edinburgh’s Old Town, where Marie de Guise, mother of Mary...
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
Good News Network

English Teenager Discovers Hoard of 3,300 Year-Old Axes and Becomes Metal Detecting Celebrity

A rising star among the UK’s passionate “detectorist” community has found a buried hoard of 65 objects, many of which are bronze axes. It’s being called a once-in-a-lifetime find, one which had to be handled by archeologists, and which is now undergoing the British government’s Treasure Review to determine if the nation will purchase the artifacts.
ENTERTAINMENT
Daily Mail

Victoria Derbyshire reveals her triple-vaccinated brother has caught Covid after a Christmas meal with friends - with 17 out of 21 of them testing positive

Victoria Derbyshire's brother has caught Covid at a Christmas meal with friends despite being triple-vaccinated. The BBC presenter, 53, said on Twitter that 17 of the 21-strong group - all of whom were vaccinated - have been infected with the virus and that her sibling 'feels rough' and is in isolation.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ohmymag.co.uk

Windsor Castle: Discover the legend of Bloody Mary

We have all heard this tale of chanting the name of ‘Bloody Mary’ a few times before a mirror with a candle at night in the hopes to conjure an apparition who revealed the future. That story definitely gave us the chills as a child, but do you really know...
U.K.
The Guardian

The Guardian

80K+
Followers
39K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy