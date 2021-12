I estimate the management paid user forecast as conservative. In my last article on the stock, I took a partial look at ViacomCBS's (VIAC) business and highlighted its undervaluation. Despite undervaluation, the company's share price continued to decline, and only on Friday showed the first signs of recovery. The decline in previous weeks may be due to tax-loss selling. Also, the decline was caused by the general market correction amid growing concerns about the spread of the new COVID-19 strain. In the last article, I noted in general that the market significantly underestimates the prospects of the company's streaming business. In this article, I would like to take a closer look at the company's streaming business to confirm my thesis.

