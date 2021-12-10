ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Bluelines: Butting Heads Over NHL Olympic Participation

By Stan Fischler
The Hockey News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe all know that Connor McDavid and his Brotherhood of Stickhandlers want to play in the Olympics. The arguments all are in place and so many of them make sense. Except for one thing. The pandemic is not over and if you don't believe me, ask members of the Ottawa Senators...

thehockeynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
milehighsports.com

Enough is enough: Jacob MacDonald is second player in five days to be stretchered off the ice for contact to the head

DENVER — Avalanche defenseman Jacob MacDonald is the first NHL player to get stretchered off the ice in a regular-season game in five days. Five days since Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba obliterated Chicago’s Jujhar Khaira with a hit that made initial contact with the head despite the principal point being the chest. That’s the explanation from the league on why Trouba went unpenalized for the play that saw Khaira, who has a history of concussion issues, get stretchered off the ice and transported to a local hospital.
NHL
Chicago Tribune

Column: Chicago Blackhawks’ Derek King should take his lumps like any other coach, but he doesn’t deserve Mike Milbury’s cheap shots

It was March 3, 1996. New York Islanders winger Derek King passed from the blue line down to the Žigmund Pálffy, who backhanded a goal past Winnipeg Jets goalie Nikolai Khabibulin, the Isles’ fourth of five goals in the period. As the New York Daily News’ Colin Stephenson wrote then: “Just after the pass, (the Jets’ Dallas) Drake drilled him with a hit, snapping King’s head back and knocking ...
NHL
CBS Boston

Bruce Cassidy Back With Bruins After COVID Absence

BOSTON (CBS) —  The Bruins have their head coach back. Bruce Cassidy was back on the ice with his team after being away for the last two weeks with COVID-19. Cassidy was placed in the NHL’s COVID protocol back on Nov. 30 following a positive test and missed six games. Assistant Joe Sacco took over for Cassidy on the Boston bench, leading the Bruins to a 3-1-2 record in Cassidy’s absence. Cassidy said that being at home and watching the Bruins reminded him of his head coaching days in Providence, when he kept tabs on the big league team. It wasn’t easy...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Benning
Person
Connor Mcdavid
Person
Jeff Gorton
Person
Gerard Gallant
The Hockey News

Stars Place Goaltender Khudobin on Waivers

The Dallas Stars seem to be cutting bait with their Bubble MVP. The Stars placed goaltender Anton Khudobin on waivers Monday afternoon in a surprising move, potentially ending the veteran's tenure in the Lone Star State after four seasons. Khudobin has struggled throughout the start of the 2021 campaign in...
NHL
CBS Boston

NHL Postpones Calgary Flames Games Through Thursday Amid COVID Outbreak

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins just wrapped up a successful road trip and are getting head coach Bruce Cassidy back after he missed time with COVID-19. But the B’s may have more COVID issues in the near future. That’s because the Calgary Flames — the team that Boston just beat 4-2 in Calgary on Saturday night — have now had six players and one staff member enter the NHL’s COVID Protocol within a 24-hour period, prompting the league to postpone Flames games though Thursday, Dec. 16. Calgary was set to play the Blackhawks in Chicago on Monday night, but didn’t even make the trip across the border. Now the Bruins, who are back home after their road trip, will wait to see if they have any COVID issues pop up over the next few days. Boston went 2-0-1 on its three-game swing through western Canada, with wins in Calgary and Edmonton following a shootout loss to Vancouver. The Bruins are slated to host the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#Nhl Network#The Ottawa Senators#Covid#Usa Hockey
NBC Sports

A hat trick and rout of Devils give Flyers' season-best 3rd straight win

The Flyers picked up a season-best third straight win with a 6-1 knockout of the Devils on Tuesday night at the Wells Fargo Center. Cam Atkinson scored a hat trick and nine different Flyers recorded at least a point. So far, Mike Yeo has worked his magic with the Flyers....
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NHL Teams
Vancouver Canucks
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Ice Hockey
NHL Teams
Chicago Blackhawks
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Buffalo Sabres
NHL Teams
Ottawa Senators
CBS Boston

Bruins Place Brad Marchand, Craig Smith In COVID-19 Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — The Bruins played the Flames two days before Calgary put six players and one coach in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. Now two Bruins are in protocol. The first player placed in protocol was forward Craig Smith. About 90 minutes later, the Bruins announced that star winger Brad Marchand was placed in COVID-19 protocols, too. Despite missing three games due to a suspension, Marchand leads the Bruins in goals (11) and assists (16) this season. Smith has two goals and five assists in his 19 games this season. On Monday, the NHL postponed Calgary games through Thursday amid the team’s COVID...
NHL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Blackhawks talk boosters — ‘We’ll do whatever it takes’ — after Monday’s game is postponed because of a COVID-19 outbreak on the Calgary Flames

The NHL postponed Monday night’s Chicago Blackhawks game at the United Center after six Calgary Flames players and a staff member entered the COVID-19 protocol. No makeup date has been announced. The Flames announced that Elias Lindholm, Andrew Mangiapane, Brad Richardson, Adam Ruzicka, Chris Tanev and Nikita Zadorov — a defenseman who played for the Hawks last season — and a member of their ...
NHL
markerzone.com

MACDONALD GETS KO'D, RANTANEN GOES AFTER WEEGAR AT THE FINAL BUZZER BETWEEN AVS AND PANTHERS (W/VIDEO)

The Colorado Avalanche and the Florida Panthers were engaged in a battle Sunday night as the two teams looked to rough each other up all night long. One of the biggest moments came early in the second as Ryan Lomberg flattened Jacob MacDonald, leaving him out cold on the ice. Nicolas Aube-Kubel would come to the defence of his teammate, fighting Lomberg before MacDonald was carried off the ice on a stretcher.
NHL
The Hockey News

Who to Start and Who to Sit in Week 10 Fantasy Hockey

The Anaheim Ducks were impressive in Week 9, going 3-1-1 on the road with a rare five-game schedule, and they get a much-deserved break with only two games in Week 10. They’ll be one of four teams to sit out an action-packed Tuesday, but the extra day might be pivotal for John Gibson’s potential return, who sat out Sunday’s contest due to a lower-body injury. Anthony Stolarz has also been excellent this season, so perhaps it might not make a difference since the Ducks will be facing the easiest set of opponents based on aggregate points percentage.
NHL
The Hockey News

Fischler Report: One Pal Goes, Another Pal Comes

In this complicated hockey journalism business, we try to walk the straight and narrow path and stay objective. Remember the operative word is try. But that's tough to do when friendships are made between columnists - such as me - and players, coaches and general managers. One of my best...
NHL
The Hockey News

Hendrix Lapierre Missed Team Canada, But Don't Fret, Capitals Fans

It's not every day a teenager plays a handful of NHL games and somehow doesn't make their World Junior Championship team. That's the situation Hendrix Lapierre finds himself in. Despite playing the first six games of the season with the Washington Capitals, Lapierre failed to make Canada's World Junior Championship roster that was officially named on Sunday evening.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy