Gamble Garden is planning a weekend of winter fun, with a bevy of festively decorated evergreens at the center. Visitors can drop by the historic Palo Alto home and garden Dec. 3-4, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for the "Festival of Trees," which features a display of holiday trees decorated by local designers, groups, and organizations. Not only do the trees set a cheery scene, but they will be up for silent auction to benefit Gamble Garden. Last year's festival was all virtual, but this year guests can see the trees and bid on them in person.

PALO ALTO, CA ・ 13 DAYS AGO