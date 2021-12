The COVID-19 “variant of concern” called Omicron has been confirmed in Denton County. During Tuesday’s Denton County Commissioners Court meeting, Denton County Public Health Director Dr. Matt Richardson discussed the current state of the COVID-19 pandemic, and he said that preliminary data from South Africa and Europe has suggested that Omicron may overtake Delta as the dominant variant of COVID-19. Delta has made up about 99% of all COVID-19 cases in Denton County for months. Preliminary reports suggest that Omicron is easier to spread, though patients’ symptoms are not usually different or more serious.

DENTON COUNTY, TX ・ 11 HOURS AGO