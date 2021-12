Many have come to scoff that the I-49 Connector would ever be finished. After some 40 years in limbo, the project appears to have turned onto its last mile. Reaching what they called a “milestone,” consultants last week briefed top local officials on the latest version of the billion-dollar interstate project, laying out a path to “turning dirt” some time in 2023 — perhaps sooner than some realize and still not soon enough for others.

LAFAYETTE, LA ・ 22 DAYS AGO