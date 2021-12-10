ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fucked Up – “David Comes To Life” 10th Anniversary Edition

By Malcolm
matadorrecords.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 10th anniversary edition of Fucked Up’s opus David Comes To Life is out today on limited lightbulb yellow vinyl. The band will perform the rock opera in full this winter throughout North America and the UK, full itinerary below. A companion piece Do All Words Can Do,...

matablog.matadorrecords.com

Comments / 0

