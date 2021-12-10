ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Jackson neighbors outraged by illegal dumping of Clarion Ledger newspapers

By Gary Burton
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ktpfs_0dJODf3D00

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Shocked and outraged are the emotions Pastor P.J. Williams of Cornerstone Baptist Church felt after seeing a pile of Clarion Ledger newspapers dumped at an abandoned home on Camilla Drive. He has lived on the street for more than 30 years.

“We just can’t have that. There’s a whole pallet where they just pulled it off the back of the truck and dropped it here,” he said.

There were multiple loads of newspapers, indicating this has happened several times.

WJTV 12 News reached out to the Clarion Ledger for answers. We were directed to customer service and were told the district manager would call back within 24 to 48 hours. There has been no respond via email.

Healthcare workers fatigued as new coronavirus variants arise

“We’re just asking the Clarion Ledger to find out who’s dumping and clean it up so we will be able to rest,” said Williams.

“I know it’s a lot of illegal dumping going on around Jackson, but my thing is just because we’re in South Jackson don’t necessarily mean that we have to look like South Jackson,” said neighbor Aubrey Williams.

Aubrey said he was interested in purchasing the abandoned home where the newspapers sit, but he’s not anymore.

“This has to stop. A person like myself that looks to bring the neighborhood up, I can bring it up because I’ll be too far down to try to bring it up.”

Both men said this isn’t the first notice of dumping on this property. They hope by speaking out it will prevent illegal dumping in the years to come.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

South Jackson veterinarian office to close

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A veterinarian office in south Jackson is closing its doors after serving the community since 1985. Dr. Lee Coward’s experience goes back even further than that. Coward graduated from Auburn University and started practicing veterinary medicine in the 1970s. He said back then, it was the dark ages. “First 10 years […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Four Mississippi airports receive total $108K in grants

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Four airports in Mississippi were awarded a total of $108,000 in grants from the United States Department of Transportation Federal Aviation Administration. The following airports will received a grant in the amount listed: City of Belzoni/Belzoni Municipal Airport – $22,000 City of Winona and Montgomery County/Winona-Montgomery County Airport – $32,000 Clarksdale-Coahoma […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Jackson-Hinds Library Board seats remain vacant after a year

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Five out of the fourteen seats remain vacant on the Jackson-Hinds Library Board of Trustees a year after Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba and the Hinds County Board of Supervisors failed to make seat appointments. The Northside Sun reported the mayor is responsible for filling the seats for Ward 1, Ward […]
JACKSON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jackson, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
Jackson, MS
Government
WJTV 12

How litter affects more than just Mississippi’s environment

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Ridgeland Public Works Director Alan Hart recently highlighted the consequences of litter not only in the city, but throughout the state of Mississippi. It’s well-known that litter affects the environment. However, it also provides a breeding ground for bacteria, insects, rodents and other pests. It can also be physically harmful to […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Man arrested for burglary at Jackson convenience store

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson man was arrested after a business burglary on Tuesday morning. Police responded to Jasco Convenience Store at 1038 Woodrow Wilson Avenue regarding a business alarm. Once authorities arrived at the scene, the suspect, Anthony Bailey, was arrested. Bailey was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) for […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Crystal Springs police search man who vandalized buildings

CRYSTAL SPRINGS, (WJTV) – Crystal Springs Police Chief Tony Hemphill is asking for the public’s help to identify a man suspected of vandalizing multiple buildings in the Crystal Springs area. He said there has been spray-painting on Springs of Praise Church, the old city water department building, and the concession stand and restroom building at […]
CRYSTAL SPRINGS, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson police arrest 6 after new operation

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Six arrests were made during a special operation conducted near Highway 80 in Jackson on Tuesday. Police Chief James Davis said Tyrell Snell and Yaquan Newell were both charged with murder. They’re accused of killing Lee M. Williams on December 1, 2021. In a separate case, police also arrested Emmanuel Jaynes […]
JACKSON, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aubrey Williams
WJTV 12

Pregnant woman shot, killed on Beasley Road in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a pregnant woman was shot and killed on Beasley Road near Brownlee Street Wednesday night. The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. Officer Sam Brown said the 23-year-old victim, who was eight months pregnant, was shot multiple times. She died at the scene, along with her unborn […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

LaWanda Harris resigns from JMAA Board after 7 years

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Municipal Airport Authority (JMAA) Chairwoman LaWanda D. Harris has resigned from the Board of Commissioners after seven years of public service. According to leaders with JMAA, Harris played a key role in honoring Jackson’s aviation history by working with Mississippi Department of Archives and History (MDAH) staff to ensure the […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Two Hinds County bridges close for repairs

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County Public Works Director Charles Sims announced two bridges will be closed until their repairs can be paid for. The Carsley Road Bridge will be closed about one mile south of Kennebrew Road and one mile north of Clinton Tinnin. The Jimmy Williams Road Bridge will be closed slightly […]
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Blood supply “devastatingly low” in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Blood Service (MBS) leaders said Mississippi is facing a severe blood shortage. They said the supply is at “an all-time low,” with an empty stock of many blood types. There is less than a one-day supply of all blood types. According to MBS leaders, blood is needed is every two […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newspapers#Illegal Dumping#Weather#Clarion Ledger#Wjtv 12 News#Healthcare#Nexstar Media Inc
WJTV 12

Neighbors react after Magee church damaged in fire

MAGEE, Miss. (WJTV) – A Magee church that has been around since 1960s was destroyed by a fire Sunday morning. The fire happened at Legacy Church around 4:30 p.m. Neighbors said the church was one of the biggest in Magee. “It’s just sad when anything like this happens in a community, and the way times […]
MAGEE, MS
WJTV 12

575 new coronavirus cases, 7 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 575 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with seven additional deaths. This brings the state’s total number of cases to 520,834 with 10,347 deaths. Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Jackson leaders want aid from state, federal agencies to curb crime

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson leaders are discussing ways to tackle crime in the city. Jackson City Council President Virgi Lindsay is said she is contacting as many law enforcement agencies as possible that can help the city fight crime. Jackson Police Department Chief James Davis said he is calling on Capitol police to step […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson water main repairs to affect some Highway 80 businesses

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the City of Jackson issued a precautionary notice to some businesses due to water main repairs on Highway 80. Crews will repair a leak, which could cause some disruptions to businesses in the area. The work will be performed at midnight on Wednesday, December 15. Leaders said the work […]
JACKSON, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WJTV 12

Water, sewer rates to increase for Jackson neighbors

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson’s Special Council meeting held on Tuesday, December 14 covered water, sewer and sanitation rates. Effective Thursday, January 13, those who live within the City of Jackson will see a 20% rate increase on their water and sewer bill. City leaders said the increases were needed to meet consent decree requirements […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Lawmakers disagree on Jackson split in new congressional map

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A group of Mississippi lawmakers introduced a proposal on Wednesday for how the state’s four congressional districts could look in the next decade, one that will largely preserve Republicans’ 3-to-1 advantage. The proposed “Magnolia 1” map, presented by Republican Speaker Pro Tempore Rep. Jason White, received GOP support and was greenlit […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy