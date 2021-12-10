ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE 1-EU watchdog fines Abengoa $22.5 mln for ethanol benchmark rigging

 4 days ago

BRUSSELS, Dec 10 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators fined Spain's Abengoa 20 million euros ($22.5 million) on Friday for rigging ethanol benchmarks as part of a crackdown on such practices. The European Commission has levied billion-euro fines in recent years, with regulators on both sides of the Atlantic acting...

WTO panel asks India to withdraw subsidies in sugar dispute

GENEVA, Dec 14 (Reuters) - A World Trade Organization panel ruled in favour of Brazil, Australia and Guatemala on Tuesday in their trade disputes with India over sugar subsidies and asked New Delhi to conform with global rules. In the cases brought before the WTO in 2019, the rival producers...
WORLD
UPDATE 3-WTO panel tells India to comply with trade rules on sugar

GENEVA, Dec 14 (Reuters) - A World Trade Organization panel ruled in favour of Brazil, Australia and Guatemala on Tuesday in their trade disputes with India over sugar subsidies and asked New Delhi to conform with global rules. In the cases brought before the WTO in 2019, the rival producers...
AGRICULTURE
EU expects full grain data from January after French glitch

PARIS, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Weekly figures on European Union exports and imports of cereal and oilseed products should be complete from the start of January after a technical problem led to partial data for France in recent months, an EU official said. The missing figures, linked to a database...
AGRICULTURE
China allows Brazil to resume beef exports, industry group says

SAO PAULO, Dec 15 (Reuters) - China has authorized Brazil to resume beef exports to the Asian country, lifting a ban imposed early in September due to two atypical cases of mad cow disease reported in Brazil, industry group Abrafrigo said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Ana Mano; Writing by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Louise Heavens)
AGRICULTURE
Scholz, Polish prime minister discuss migration, energy, EU

Germany’s new chancellor, Olaf Scholz came to Warsaw Sunday for talks with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki about migration, energy, European Union matters and tensions east of the bloc’s border.He was greeted by Morawiecki, with military honors, in front of the Polish premier's office. It was one of Scholz’s early visits after he was sworn in with his coalition Cabinet on Wednesday. Poland is a vocal opponent of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline that will carry Russian gas directly to Germany saying it makes Europe dependent on Russia's deliveries, and exposes it to pressure from Moscow. Germany's...
INDUSTRY
Russian wheat tracks global benchmarks lower

MOSCOW, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Russian wheat fell for the second consecutive week last week, tracking prices in Chicago and Paris, following a U.S. Department of Agriculture report that included increased forecasts of world wheat stocks, analysts said on Monday. Russian wheat with 12.5% protein loading from Black Sea ports for supply in late December or early January was quoted at $334 a tonne free on board (FOB) at the end of last week, down $3 from the previous week, the IKAR consultancy said. Sovecon, another consultancy, pegged wheat down $2 to $338 a tonne, while barley was steady at $304 a tonne. Russian wheat exports are down by 37.5% since the start of the 2021/22 marketing season on July 1, due to a smaller crop and the export tax, which will rise to $91.0 per tonne this week. IKAR said on Monday that it expects Russia's 2021 grain crop after drying and cleaning at 122.7 million tonnes of grain, including 76.7 million tonnes of wheat. The country's 2020 wheat crop was at 85.9 million tonnes. Prices for wheat in the Russian domestic market also fell last week due to weak demand from exporters and domestic consumers, Sovecon said, adding demand could rise in coming weeks ahead of the country's New Year holiday on Dec. 31-Jan. 9. Other Russian data provided by Sovecon and IKAR: Product: Price at the end Change from week of last week: earlier - Domestic 3rd class 15,200 roubles/t -175 rbls wheat, European part ($207.37) of Russia, excludes delivery (Sovecon) - Sunflower seeds 36,750 rbls/t -425 rbls (Sovecon) - Domestic sunflower 86,325 rbls/t -675 rbls oil (Sovecon) - export sunflower $1,375/t +$15 oil (Sovecon) - export sunflower $1,375/t +$10 oil (IKAR) - soybeans (Sovecon) 46,400 rbls/t -1,600 rbls - white sugar, $642.7/t -$2.8 Russia's south (IKAR) ($1 = 73.2972 roubles) (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by David Evans)
AGRICULTURE
UPDATE 1-Brazilian meatpacker JBS acquires Italy's Grupo King's for $92.5 mln

SAO PAULO, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA agreed a deal to acquire Italy-based delicatessen company Grupo King's, which will be incorporated by its subsidiary Rigamonti, for 82 million euros ($92.38 million). JBS said in a securities filing that Rigamonti will own all of Grupo King's four factories...
AGRICULTURE
Amazon fined nearly $1.3 billion by Italy’s antitrust watchdog

Amazon has been hit with a nearly $1.3 billion fine by Italy’s chief antitrust watchdog for abusing its “dominant” position in the Italian market to boost its logistics service. The Italian Competition Authority said Thursday that Amazon violated antitrust rules by favoring online sellers that used its...
BUSINESS
UPDATE 1-InVivo seals Soufflet takeover in 2.2 bln euro French agrifood deal

PARIS, Dec 9 (Reuters) - InVivo has completed the acquisition of Soufflet in a deal that values its French agribusiness peer at 2.2 billion euros ($2.5 billion), InVivo's chief executive said on Thursday. The takeover, which was agreed in May following exclusive negotiations that began in January, will give rise...
BUSINESS
Amazon fined €1.13bn by Italian watchdog for abusing market dominance

Italy’s antitrust authority said Amazon was offering incentives to sellers that used its logistics service, impacting competitors in the market. Amazon has been fined €1.13bn – one of the biggest penalties imposed on a US tech company in Europe – by the antitrust regulator in Italy for abusing its market dominance.
BUSINESS
France's InVivo completes 2.2 bln euro Soufflet takeover

PARIS, Dec 9 (Reuters) - InVivo has completed the acquisition of Soufflet in a deal that values its French agribusiness peer at 2.2 billion euros ($2.49 billion), InVivo's chief executive said on Thursday. To help finance the acquisition, InVivo is opening the capital of Soufflet's malt division to KKR, Credit...
BUSINESS
Argentine ranchers ask government to deregulate beef export market

BUENOS AIRES, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The leaders of Argentina's main agricultural associations said they will press their case for deregulation of the beef export market when they meet late on Thursday with Agriculture Minister Julian Dominguez. Argentina is a key global supplier of beef. Since mid-year the government has...
AGRICULTURE
TABLE-Russia sets grain export taxes for Dec. 15-21

MOSCOW, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Russia has set out its grain export taxes for Dec. 15-21, the agriculture ministry said on Friday. $ per tonne Wheat Barley Maize (Corn) Dec 15-21 - tax 91.0 78.7 54.4 - indicative price 330.1 297.5 262.8 Dec 8-14 - tax 84.9 75.1 54.3 - indicative price 321.3 292.3 262.7 Dec 1-7 - tax 80.8 68.3 54.3 - indicative price 315.5 282.6 262.7 Nov 24-30 - tax 78.3 65.3 53.6 - indicative price 311.9 278.3 261.6 Nov 17-23 - tax 77.1 66.0 62.9 - indicative price 310.2 279.3 274.9 Nov 10-16 - tax 69.9 54.8 50.1 - indicative price 299.9 263.3 256.6 Oct 27-Nov 9 - tax 67.0 42.6 49.7 - indicative price 295.8 245.9 256.0 Oct 20-26 - tax 61.3 45.9 48.4 - indicative price 287.6 250.6 254.2 Oct 13-19 - tax 58.7 49.4 47.2 - indicative price 283.9 255.6 252.5 Oct 6-12 - tax 57.8 43.1 45.2 - indicative price 282.6 246.6 249.7 Sept 29-Oct 5 - tax 53.5 35.3 46.3 - indicative price 276.5 235.5 251.2 Sept 22-28 - tax 50.9 31.0 47.8 - indicative price 272.8 229.4 253.4 Sept 15-21 - tax 52.5 33.1 49.0 - indicative price 275.0 232.3 255.0 Russia, the world's largest wheat exporter, launched its formula-based duty for grain exports from June as part of measures the government hopes will help to stabilise domestic food inflation. The agriculture ministry determines the size of the duty on a weekly basis, based on price indicators reported by traders. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Tom Balmforth)
AGRICULTURE

