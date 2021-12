Lagos, Nigeria is on its way to becoming the world's most populous city by the end of the century. | UnsulliedBokeh / Shutterstock. The traffic-choked streets of Lagos, Nigeria may be a harbinger of the future in the continent's major cities, many of which are experiencing explosive population growth and urbanization, in some cases with little comprehensive planning to mitigate the effects of unchecked growth. An article by Max Bearak, Dylan Moriarty, and Júlia Ledur describes the projected growth of five African cities, the legacy of colonial planning, and the lessons they hold for the future of the continent.

