Dollar in Quiet Trading after US CPI; Equities Secure Positive Close

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe eagerly awaited US consumer price index came in as expected on Friday ahead of a busy week with focus on several central bank events. Prices grew the fastest in four decades in November at 6.8% y/y on the back of gas and energy increases. The core CPI measure...

A near-term pullback, then the third bubble in 100 years is coming, says strategist. Here’s how to get ready.

Of the dozens of central bank meetings crammed into this week, the Federal Reserve is seen stealing the show with a tapering start and possible early rate-hike hints. After the “worst inflation call in history” and its credibility shattered, Chair Jerome Powell will need to take the reins hard, says Allianz’s chief adviser Mohamed El-Erian. So we’ll see if a potentially sterner Fed knocks the S&P 500, which glided to a new high on Friday despite nosebleed consumer prices, off the Santa rally path.
Gold price prediction ahead of the Fed interest rate decision

Gold price has been within a horizontal channel since late November. Friday's CPI numbers, which exceeded experts' estimates, boosted the precious metal. Investors are keen on this week's interest rate decision from the Fed and other central banks. Gold price has begun the week with subtle movements as investors focus...
Dow industrials, S&P 500 book worst day in about 2 weeks as omicron jitters resurface ahead of key Fed decision

U.S. stock benchmarks on Monday declined ahead of the start of the final gathering of the U.S. Federal Reserve in 2021 and as investors continued to wrestle with concerns about omicron, as the variant spread in parts of Europe, causing full and partial lockdowns. The Dow Jones Industrials Average fell nearly 320 points, or 0.9%, to 35,651. The S&P 500 index also closed down 0.9% to reach 4,668, falling below 4,700. Both benchmarks registered their worst daily declines since Dec. 1, FactSet data show. The Nasdaq Composite Index ended down 1.4% to reach 15,413. The Fed concludes...
Cautiously Higher

Equity markets are moving cautiously higher on Tuesday, as investors await the plethora of central bank decisions in the coming days that could shape how we end the year. Omicron has clearly added a huge cloud of uncertainty over the outlook for the economy in the coming months just as many countries were preparing for tighter monetary policy. Investors have appeared far more relaxed than politicians when it comes to the new variant which makes me a little nervous, as booster efforts are doubled in the run-up to Christmas.
Inflation is out of control. It's time for the Fed to raise interest rates

Dana M. Peterson is an executive vice president and chief economist at The Conference Board. The opinions expressed in this commentary are her own. Inflation now tops the list of complaints among US consumers. Prices for everything, from necessities like food, energy and shelter, to luxury goods like autos and vacations, continue to climb. Amid this worsening challenge, Americans are looking for some relief.
US Dollar Flying High As Stocks Pullback

The US Dollar is at or near new highs for the year vs many currencies. With the selloff today in stocks on Tuesday, the DXY is moving higher as well. On a 240-minute timeframe, the US Dollar Index (DXY) broke out of a continuation triangle on Monday and pressed against resistance at the top trendline of the long term upward sloping triangle. Tuesday, the DXY closed above that trendline and could be on its way to new highs for the year at 96.94. The only level in the way is horizontal resistance at 96.65. Above the highs, the DXY could make it to the double bottom target on the longer-term timeframe near 97.75 (see vertical blue line on left of DXY chart below). Note that there is a confluence of resistance at 97.73/97.82 consisting of the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level from the March 2020 highs to the January 6th lows, as well as, the 161.8% Fibonacci extension from the November 24th highs to the November 30th lows. Support is at the top downward sloping trendline of the triangle near 96.38, the 50 Day Moving Average at 96.24 and the upward trendline of the triangle near 96.10.
US Fed opens policy meeting focused on inflation threat

The Federal Reserve opened its two-day policy meeting on Tuesday, focused squarely on how to address the troubling US inflation threat. Fed Chair Jerome Powell has signaled that the central bank will pull back on its pandemic stimulus measures more quickly, which would put it in position to raise interest rates and try to quash the wave of rising prices that have hit American households. In addition to the political damage inflation has done to President Joe Biden, investors are getting nervous about rising interest rates and a resurgence of Covid-19 cases due to the new Omicron variant. The concerns sent Wall Street stocks lower for a second straight session on Tuesday, ahead of the conclusion of the Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) meeting Wednesday, when policymakers are expected to announce the Fed will further slow its monthly bond purchases.
Turkey's Central Bank intervenes as currency hits record low

The Turkish currency dipped to an all-time low Monday amid another anticipated interest rate cut later this week and after the S&P credit rating agency downgraded its outlook for Turkey. The Turkish lira plummeted to 14.75 against the U.S. dollar, prompting Turkey's Central Bank to intervene by selling off foreign currency.The lira has been plunging to record lows as the bank has slashed borrowing costs by 4 percentage points since September despite soaring inflation. The rate cuts are in line with the wishes of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan who has advocated keeping interest rates low to boost growth....
The Analytical Overview Of The Main Currency Pairs

The Euro showed some strength on Friday due to a decline in the dollar index on the US inflation data. Analysts had expected a rise in inflation, so the market reaction was against the dollar index. On the other hand, there is no fundamental reason for the Euro to strengthen right now since the ECB keeps on its soft monetary policy.
First Omicron Strain Death Increaed Uncertainty About Furhter Global Economic Recovery

The US stock markets fell sharply on Monday amid new concerns about the economic impact of the Omicron Covid-19 variant and in anticipation of a monetary policy update from the US Federal Reserve. Analysts are increasingly inclined to believe that the Fed will accelerate QE program cuts at its meeting tomorrow. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (US30) decreased by 0.89% yesterday, the S&P 500 (US500) fell by 0.9%, and the Nasdaq Composite (US100) lost 1.4%.
Focus Turns To The Plethora Of Central Bank Rate Decisions During The Week

German Nov Wholesale Prices rose at its largest annual increase since 1962. UK Parliament to debate vaccine passports on Tuesday and could see a growing rebellion within the Tory party on leadership. Focus on numerous central bank rate decisions this week highlighted by Fed, BOE, ECB, BOJ. Asia. Japan Q4...
