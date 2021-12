Having trouble with Endwalker’s first dungeon, The Tower of Zot? Or just wanting to know what you’re getting yourself into? Fear not! We’re here to help. FFXIV: Endwalker has just been released beyond early access, meaning there’s a whole bunch of new content for us all to enjoy (when we can get in-game). And mechanics, of course. There are definitely Endwalker and The Tower of Zot spoilers ahead, so beware, but I’ll do my best to keep them to a minimum.

