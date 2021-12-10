ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, MA

Moderna plunges as mRNA-based flu vaccine fails to ace existing shots

By Reuters
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

(Reuters) – Moderna Inc shares tumbled 11% after early data showed that the company's mRNA-based flu vaccine might not be strong enough to give it an edge over already approved flu vaccines in the market, especially for older people. The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based vaccine maker said in an...

