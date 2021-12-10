Man Wanted for Illinois Double Murder Captured in Hyannis

A Taunton man will serve life in prison without the possibility of parole after he was convicted of the 2010 murder of his father-in-law. Richard Carreiro-Forbes, 40, was convicted by a jury after a three-week long trial in Fall River Superior Court. According to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office, Carreiro-Forbes had been previously convicted of the same charge in May 2015, but “was granted a new trial due to a technicality regarding the contents of a plea agreement with a cooperating witness.”

TAUNTON, MA ・ 6 DAYS AGO