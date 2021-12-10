Stocks Rise, Inflation Soars

The US Dollar is at or near new highs for the year vs many currencies. With the selloff today in stocks on Tuesday, the DXY is moving higher as well. On a 240-minute timeframe, the US Dollar Index (DXY) broke out of a continuation triangle on Monday and pressed against resistance at the top trendline of the long term upward sloping triangle. Tuesday, the DXY closed above that trendline and could be on its way to new highs for the year at 96.94. The only level in the way is horizontal resistance at 96.65. Above the highs, the DXY could make it to the double bottom target on the longer-term timeframe near 97.75 (see vertical blue line on left of DXY chart below). Note that there is a confluence of resistance at 97.73/97.82 consisting of the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level from the March 2020 highs to the January 6th lows, as well as, the 161.8% Fibonacci extension from the November 24th highs to the November 30th lows. Support is at the top downward sloping trendline of the triangle near 96.38, the 50 Day Moving Average at 96.24 and the upward trendline of the triangle near 96.10.

BUSINESS ・ 6 HOURS AGO