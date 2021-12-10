ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Stocks Rise, Inflation Soars

By Forex.com
actionforex.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUS CPI inflation rises to 6.8% YoY, in line with forecasts. On a monthly basis CPI eases a tick lower to 0.8%. The initial market reaction was consistent with easing hawkish Fed bets. US futures. Dow futures +0.43% at 35965. S&P futures +0.8% at 4704. Nasdaq futures +0.93% at...

www.actionforex.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

A near-term pullback, then the third bubble in 100 years is coming, says strategist. Here’s how to get ready.

Of the dozens of central bank meetings crammed into this week, the Federal Reserve is seen stealing the show with a tapering start and possible early rate-hike hints. After the “worst inflation call in history” and its credibility shattered, Chair Jerome Powell will need to take the reins hard, says Allianz’s chief adviser Mohamed El-Erian. So we’ll see if a potentially sterner Fed knocks the S&P 500, which glided to a new high on Friday despite nosebleed consumer prices, off the Santa rally path.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Inflation#Us Dollar#Fed#Dow#S P#Nasdaq#Covid#Lulu#The Dow Jones#Rsi#Fx#Usd#Cpi
invezz.com

Gold price prediction ahead of the Fed interest rate decision

Gold price has been within a horizontal channel since late November. Friday's CPI numbers, which exceeded experts' estimates, boosted the precious metal. Investors are keen on this week's interest rate decision from the Fed and other central banks. Gold price has begun the week with subtle movements as investors focus...
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Cautiously Higher

Equity markets are moving cautiously higher on Tuesday, as investors await the plethora of central bank decisions in the coming days that could shape how we end the year. Omicron has clearly added a huge cloud of uncertainty over the outlook for the economy in the coming months just as many countries were preparing for tighter monetary policy. Investors have appeared far more relaxed than politicians when it comes to the new variant which makes me a little nervous, as booster efforts are doubled in the run-up to Christmas.
STOCKS
actionforex.com

US Dollar Flying High As Stocks Pullback

The US Dollar is at or near new highs for the year vs many currencies. With the selloff today in stocks on Tuesday, the DXY is moving higher as well. On a 240-minute timeframe, the US Dollar Index (DXY) broke out of a continuation triangle on Monday and pressed against resistance at the top trendline of the long term upward sloping triangle. Tuesday, the DXY closed above that trendline and could be on its way to new highs for the year at 96.94. The only level in the way is horizontal resistance at 96.65. Above the highs, the DXY could make it to the double bottom target on the longer-term timeframe near 97.75 (see vertical blue line on left of DXY chart below). Note that there is a confluence of resistance at 97.73/97.82 consisting of the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level from the March 2020 highs to the January 6th lows, as well as, the 161.8% Fibonacci extension from the November 24th highs to the November 30th lows. Support is at the top downward sloping trendline of the triangle near 96.38, the 50 Day Moving Average at 96.24 and the upward trendline of the triangle near 96.10.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tech Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
China
MarketWatch

Stocks open lower after hotter-than-expected PPI jump

U.S. stocks opened lower Tuesday, under pressure after a hotter-than-expected reading for the November Producer Price Index as investors awaited the kickoff of a two-day meeting of Federal Reserve policy makers. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 82 points, or 0.2%, to 35,569, while the S&P 500 was down 30 points, or 0.6%, at 4,639. The Nasdaq Composite slumped 164 points, or 1.1%, to 15,249. The PPI climbed 0.8% last month, the government said. Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal had forecast a 0.5% advance. The increase in wholesale prices in the past 12 months rose to 9.6% from 8.8%, marking the biggest advance since a major change in the index in 2009.
STOCKS
WLNS

Inflation is painfully high, but some relief may be coming

NEW YORK (AP) — Inflation is painfully high, but this hopefully is close to as bad as it gets. Consumer prices rose 6.8% for the 12 months ending in November, a 39-year high. Many economists expect inflation to remain near this level for a few more months but to then moderate through 2022 for a […]
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy