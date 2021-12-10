ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks Head For Winning Week Despite Inflation Hitting Nearly 40-Year-High

By Sergei Klebnikov
 4 days ago
The stock market moved higher on Friday—extending this week’s rally—despite consumer prices surging 6.8% last month, the highest inflation reading in nearly 40 years, according to data released by the Labor Department. Key Facts. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.4%, around 150 points, while the...

MarketWatch

A near-term pullback, then the third bubble in 100 years is coming, says strategist. Here’s how to get ready.

Of the dozens of central bank meetings crammed into this week, the Federal Reserve is seen stealing the show with a tapering start and possible early rate-hike hints. After the “worst inflation call in history” and its credibility shattered, Chair Jerome Powell will need to take the reins hard, says Allianz’s chief adviser Mohamed El-Erian. So we’ll see if a potentially sterner Fed knocks the S&P 500, which glided to a new high on Friday despite nosebleed consumer prices, off the Santa rally path.
MARKETS
Street.Com

Is Another Market Bubble About to Burst? These Analysts Think So

The market is headed for an impending bubble burst, with “poor monetary and fiscal decisions since COVID-19” pushing it into shaky territory, a team lead by Barry Bannister, managing director and market strategist for Stifel Equity Research, said Monday. As reported by MarketWatch, Bannister's team predicts that the...
STOCKS
Shore News Network

Wall Street ends down, investors eye inflation and Omicron

(Reuters) – Wall Street ended lower on Tuesday after data showed producer prices increased more than expected in November, solidifying expectations the Federal Reserve this week will announce a faster wind-down of asset purchases. The fast-spreading Omicron coronavirus variant also dampened investor sentiment after the S&P 500 index hit...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow industrials, S&P 500 book worst day in about 2 weeks as omicron jitters resurface ahead of key Fed decision

U.S. stock benchmarks on Monday declined ahead of the start of the final gathering of the U.S. Federal Reserve in 2021 and as investors continued to wrestle with concerns about omicron, as the variant spread in parts of Europe, causing full and partial lockdowns. The Dow Jones Industrials Average fell nearly 320 points, or 0.9%, to 35,651. The S&P 500 index also closed down 0.9% to reach 4,668, falling below 4,700. Both benchmarks registered their worst daily declines since Dec. 1, FactSet data show. The Nasdaq Composite Index ended down 1.4% to reach 15,413. The Fed concludes...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow books first back-to-back losses in December ahead of Federal Reserve's crucial policy meeting

Stocks ended lower for a second straight session Tuesday, ahead of an important meeting of the Federal Reserve and a policy update due Wednesday afternoon. Further evidence of inflation rising helped to spark a fresh bout of selling on the day, after the U.S. government released data on wholesale prices that showed a rise that helped to affirm investors' concern over growing pricing pressures. The producer-price index rose 0.8% in November, above the 0.5% advance forecast by economists polled by The Wall Street Journal. And the yield curve, the differential between short-dated and longer-dated Treasurys were flattening, which usually signals that investors are betting on coming economic weakness or even a recession. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down 105 points, or 0.3%, to reach 35,546, the S&P 500 index finished down 0.7% to 4,634, while the Nasdaq Composite Index lead losses for the main benchmarks, ending off 1.1% at 15,237. However, the major stock indexes closed off their worst levels of the session. In corporate news, shares of Tesla Inc. were down 0.1%, after Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk sold more shares.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Gold futures mark lowest finish in nearly 2 weeks

Gold futures declined on Tuesday, marking their first loss in three sessions and lowest finish in nearly two weeks as investors awaited the Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision due Wednesday. Bulls and bears have been waiting for a fresh directional catalyst and this may come in the form of the Fed meeting or other economic events that could impact risk sentiment, said Lukman Otunuga, manager, market analysis at FXTM. "Should the Fed step up the gear on tapering, this is likely to punish gold prices as the dollar appreciates, yields rise and rate hike expectations jump." For now, support for gold can be found at $1,765, with resistance around the psychological $1,800 level, he said. February gold fell $16, or 0.9%, to settle at $1,772.30 an ounce for the lowest most-active contract finish since Dec. 2, FactSet data show.
MARKETS
