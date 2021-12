I read with great interest and excitement Issac Budmen’s article about his 3D scan of Syracuse’s historic Columbus Monument (”Technology creates new perspectives on Columbus Monument, history,” Nov. 29, 2021). Indeed, this digital resource can be very valuable to scholars, artists and historians who may not have the ability to visit Syracuse. And as Issac points out, it can be utilized for fun projects as 3D printing evolves and becomes more sophisticated.

