Moderna (MRNA) Stock Down 11% on Likely Disappointing Flu Vaccine Data, Seen as 'Undifferentiated' by Morgan Stanley

StreetInsider.com
 4 days ago

Morgan Stanley analyst Matthew Harrison briefly weighed in on the preliminary...

www.streetinsider.com

investing.com

3 Stocks to Buy on Morgan Stanley’s Prediction that the Metaverse Will be Worth $8 Trillion

The metaverse is gaining steam with Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) changing its name and companies investing in building the new digital frontier. Moreover, metaverse or virtual reality is being used in several industries, especially in real estate. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) expects the metaverse to be an $8 trillion addressable market soon. Hence, investing in fundamentally sound metaverse stocks Microsoft (MSFT), Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK), and Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) could be profitable.The metaverse refers to a centralized virtual world parallel to the physical world of reality. Either in virtual reality (VR) or augmented reality (AR), or on a screen, the metaverse is predicted to provide an overlap of the physical and digital realities, which has been gaining massive interest lately. Facebook has recently rebranded to Meta, changing its name to Meta Platforms Inc. (FB). “We believe the Metaverse will be the successor to the mobile internet,” Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said.
#Vaccine Trial#Flu Vaccine#Stock#Streetinsider Com Premium
MarketWatch

Moderna Inc. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Shares of Moderna Inc. (MRNA) rose 1.90% to $277.16 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around rough trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 1.14% to 15,237.64 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.30% to 35,544.18. This was the stock's second consecutive day of gains. Moderna Inc. closed $220.33 short of its 52-week high ($497.49), which the company reached on August 10th.
investing.com

Moderna Stock Slides 12% On Flu Vaccine Data

Investing.com — Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA ) shares fell 12% on Friday after the company reported data from its phase 1 study of its seasonal flu vaccine candidate, mRNA-1010. The data showed that the shot successfully boosted titers against all four strains in older and younger adults, even at...
Phramalive.com

Moderna asks investors to wait for full data on flu vaccine amid selloff

(Reuters) – Moderna Inc (MRNA.O) executives called on investors to wait for more data amid a sharp selloff in its shares on Friday, after early data showed its mRNA-based flu vaccine was no better than already approved shots in the market. The company’s shares tumbled 10% after its investor...
