Bean Oil Strongest Member of Soybean Complex

Soybeans were modestly higher on fund and technical buying, ending the week firm. Beans followed the lead of bean meal, which was supported by strong demand, while vegetable oils continued their lower trend, pressuring bean oil futures. Near-term weather in South America continues to favor central Brazil. The USDA left its projections for Argentina and Brazil unchanged this week, while lowering Paraguay slightly, and CONAB raised its already record outlook for Brazil. The Buenos Aires Grain Exchange says 56% of Argentina’s crop is planted, slightly slower than average, with 75% rated good to excellent. Friday, December 10th marked the first business day since December 2nd without an announced U.S. soybean sale. The running total topped 1 million tons, mostly for 2021/22 and all to either China or unknown destinations.
