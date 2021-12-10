ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Bean Oil Strongest Member of Soybean Complex

By Joel Karlin
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe have seen a correction in the long oil/short meal share of the combined soybean crush margins as cash soybean oil basis in central Illinois just a few weeks ago hit its highest percent of the soybean crush value ever at close to 53% vs the long-term average of...

voiceofmuscatine.com

Soybean meal strength supports soybeans, corn

Soybeans were higher on commercial and technical buying. Beans went back to following meal, which was up on strong demand from end users, with the December contract closing above $400 per short ton and January closing at the highest level since early July. Soybean oil was down on product spread adjustments and the losses in crude and palm oil. Wednesday’s NOPA member crush numbers for November have an average estimate of 181.9 million bushels, potentially the largest for the month on record. Soybean oil stocks are expected to be above a year ago. The trade is also watching South America, with rain in the near-term forecast for southern Brazil and Argentina ahead of a shift to drier conditions, in-line with La Nina. For now, conditions look good. ABIOVE estimates Brazil’s crop at 144.8 million tons, up 700,000 from their last guess and more than the current USDA projection. The USDA’s next round of expectations is out January 12th.
AGRICULTURE
dtnpf.com

Canola Shows Resilience as Soybean Oil Pushes Lower

Soybean oil for March delivery continues to diverge from soymeal futures. On Dec. 14, March soybean oil futures closed 1.06 cents/pound (lb.) USD or 2% lower, reaching a fresh five-month low while breaching the 33% retracement of the move from the contract low on April 27, 2020, to the contract high reached on June 10, 2021. A continued move lower could result in a potential test of the 38.2% retracement at 50.70 cents, which is slightly higher than the June 2021 low of 50.29 cents, creating a range of potential support. The stochastic momentum indicators on the daily chart are in oversold territory, while over the life of the contract, these indicators do not tend to remain in oversold territory long.
AGRICULTURE
dtnpf.com

Periodic Updates on the Grains, Livestock Futures Markets

OMAHA (DTN) -- As we near Tuesday's close, nearly all commodity prices are trading lower -- but there are some exceptions in the grain sector. March corn is up 5 cents and March soybeans are up 13 1/4 cents with a drier forecast ahead for southern Brazil after Tuesday. March KC wheat is down 1 3/4 cents. March soybean meal continues to push higher, now trading up $14.20 at a new five-month high, while March bean oil is down 1.17 cents. March Dow Jones futures are down 129 points and the March U.S. Dollar Index is up 0.21 ahead of Wednesday's announcement from the Federal Reserve. January crude oil is down $0.91 and February gold is down $15.20.
AGRICULTURE
dtnpf.com

Changing of the Guard in the Soy Complex

March soybean meal closed up $10.10 last week, ending at $365.90, the highest close in four months with signs of strong demand from end users. The December soybean meal contract expires Tuesday and has only had seven deliveries reported so far. The December contract was priced $12.00 above the March contract on Friday, a strong sign of demand from end users willing to pay up to secure physical supplies in December. Technically, March soybean meal broke above its 100-day average on Nov. 12, stumbled near the end of the month and then returned back above the average on Dec. 3. Fundamentally, it is difficult to know how much the lysine shortage will boost meal demand, but judging by end-user interest, the uptrend in meal is likely to continue.
AGRICULTURE
dtnpf.com

World Nitrogen Demand to Increase in 2022 Despite Considerably Higher Prices

OMAHA (DTN) -- Despite significantly higher fertilizer prices across the globe throughout 2021, global nitrogen fertilizer demand appears to be set to increase in 2022. According to fertilizer analysts, demand destruction does not appear to be on the horizon. Nitrogen supplies continue to be tight with various supply issues, but...
INDUSTRY
voiceofmuscatine.com

Soybeans finish the week in plus territory

Soybeans were modestly higher on fund and technical buying, ending the week firm. Beans followed the lead of bean meal, which was supported by strong demand, while vegetable oils continued their lower trend, pressuring bean oil futures. Near-term weather in South America continues to favor central Brazil. The USDA left its projections for Argentina and Brazil unchanged this week, while lowering Paraguay slightly, and CONAB raised its already record outlook for Brazil. The Buenos Aires Grain Exchange says 56% of Argentina’s crop is planted, slightly slower than average, with 75% rated good to excellent. Friday, December 10th marked the first business day since December 2nd without an announced U.S. soybean sale. The running total topped 1 million tons, mostly for 2021/22 and all to either China or unknown destinations.
AGRICULTURE
dtnpf.com

USDA Bumps Ending Wheat Stocks; Corn, Soybeans Unchanged

OMAHA (DTN) -- Lower exports caused USDA to bump up ending wheat stocks higher than expected, increasing ending stocks to 598 million bushels (mb) while USDA made no monthly changes to domestic corn or soybean supply or demand in the December World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE). USDA cut...
AGRICULTURE
dtnpf.com

Oil Futures Decline Amid Stronger USD, Demand Concerns

WASHINGTON (DTN) -- Oil futures nearest delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange and Brent crude on the Intercontinental Exchange settled lower Thursday as risk sentiment turned sour around the omicron variant of the coronavirus and larger-than-expected build on refined fuel stockpiles. Deeming the post-Thanksgiving holiday selloff overdone after early...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
voiceofmuscatine.com

Vegetable oil analyst looks for growing soybean oil demand

Vegetable oil analyst looks for growing soybean oil demand. A vegetable oil analyst sees growing soybean oil demand as a renewable diesel fuel feedstock partly because of flattening palm oil production. Soybean oil production is set to overtake palm oil production in a few years, according to Dr. James Fry, founder of LMC International in Great Britain. “By 2030, soy will be far ahead of palm, significantly ahead as the leading oil,” said Dr. Fry, during a U.S. Soybean Export Council webinar.
AGRICULTURE
dtnpf.com

USDA Set to Update Demand Estimates Thursday

On Thursday, Dec. 9, USDA is expected to make small changes to ending stocks estimates of U.S. corn, soybeans and wheat for 2021-22. Traders will likely also be interested in USDA's view of South American crop estimates. CORN. The December World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) report is not...
AGRICULTURE
dtnpf.com

Understanding the Cash Cattle Market's Nature of Timing

It's hard to say that anything has been more invigorating than the recent rally that's taken place in the cash cattle market. In the last month, fat cattle prices blew through the long-time resistance of $130 and then quickly advanced to $140, which hadn't been achieved since 2014. However, as...
AGRICULTURE
Economy
Agriculture
Industry
dtnpf.com

Farm Group Calls for DOJ Investigation Into Rising Fertilizer Prices

LINCOLN, Neb. (DTN) -- A national farm group has asked for an investigation into the reasons behind historic rises in fertilizer prices in the past year. The group sent a letter Wednesday to the U.S. Department of Justice. Fertilizer prices have been on a steady rise during the past year.
AGRICULTURE
dtnpf.com

EIA: US Ethanol Stocks Continue Higher as Output Jumps

OAKHURST, N.J. (DTN) -- Domestic ethanol inventories posted a third consecutive weekly build through Dec. 3 as production rose 5.3% to a five-week high and demand fell for a third straight week, according to the latest data from the Energy Information Administration. Overall ethanol production increased 55,000 barrels per day...
INDUSTRY
theedgemarkets.com

CPO futures end lower on weaker soybean oil price

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 8): The crude palm oil (CPO) futures contract on Bursa Malaysia Derivatives ended lower on Wednesday following weakness in the overnight Chicago Board of Trade's (CBOT) soybean oil market and the Dalian Commodity Exchange during Asian trading hours. Mumbai-based Sunvin Group’s commodity research head Anilkumar Bagani said...
INDUSTRY
kmaland.com

Soybean meal beneficial for growing pigs

Within the past 20 years, soybean meal inclusion levels in pig diets have become heavily dependent on pricing. That’s at the detriment of overlooking the value of soybean meal beyond its primary attributes as a source of amino acids. Shifting diets to greater inclusion levels of crystalline amino acids and distillers dried grains with solubles -- a 35 percent increase between 2000 and 2017 -- hinders soy’s beneficial components, such as isoflavones, saponins and phenolic antioxidants. Those vital compounds improve immune responses, provide anti-inflammatory benefits and enhance growth performance of pigs exposed to viral disease challenges.
AGRICULTURE
dtnpf.com

Oil Futures Little Changed as IEA Eyes Building Oil Supply

CRANBURY, N.J. (DTN) -- Oil futures nearest delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange and Brent crude on the Intercontinental Exchange were little changed in early trading Tuesday following modest losses on Monday, and after the International Energy Agency said it expects available oil supply in December to outpace demand, easing tightness in the global oil market.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
dtnpf.com

Farmer Views: From Stripping to Drought to Beef Steaks to Rattlesnakes

2021 was a wild one, from a tumultuous change in the White House, to continued La Nina influences on the weather, to skyrocketing fertilizer and input costs. There were also a lot of good stories to tell. As the calendar year comes to a close we asked the DTN/Progressive Farmer writing team to pick their favorite effort from the year. The stories range from fun insights into ag entrepreneurs to serious investigations into the unintended consequences of popular production methods, to life lessons learned along the way to telling the tale. Each story also includes a link to the original story -- in case you missed that. Enjoy a look back, with our second story shared by Pamela Smith.
AGRICULTURE

