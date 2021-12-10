The Wheel of Time: The Secrets of Moiraine and Siuan

The Wheel of Time has announced several new cast members for its second season, which is currently in production. Five new recurring cast members were announced today. Thomas Chaanhing (Marco Polo) and Sandra Yi Sencindiver (Bäckström) will appear as guest stars in Season 1 as Lord Agelmar and Lady Amalisa, while Guy Roberts, Arnas Fedaravicius (The Last Kingdom), and Gregg Chillingirian (Discovery of Witches) will play Uno Nomesta, Masema Dagarm and Ingtar Shinowa respectively. Lord Agelmar and Lady Amalisa are the rulers of Fal Dara, an important keep along the Blightborder. Uno, Masema, and Ingtar are all soldiers under Agelmar's command and are recruited to join Rand on an important quest in The Great Hunt, the second book of the season.
