TV Series

The Wheel of Time: The Secrets of Moiraine and Siuan

By Michael Ahr
Den of Geek
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis article contains The Wheel of Time spoilers. The Wheel of Time has plenty to enjoy for those who haven’t read the Robert Jordan novels upon which the show is based, but there has been no shortage of frustration on the part of “book purists” who are dissatisfied with some of...

www.denofgeek.com

thecinemaholic.com

The Wheel of Time Episode 5 Recap and Ending, Explained

‘The Wheel of Time’ episode 5, titled ‘Blood Calls Blood,’ finds each of the central characters forced to confront ominous hurdles, and the five youngsters picked out by Moiraine begin to show signs of their powers. We also get a glimpse of the all-powerful White Tower of the Aes Sedai and the serpentine politics that go on within. Tragedy and darkness abound, and it feels like the story is leading up to a significant plot point. In the meantime, let’s take another look at ‘The Wheel of Time’ episode 5 and make sure we’ve picked up all its crucial turns. SPOILERS AHEAD.
TV SERIES
IGN

The Wheel of Time Episode 5 Review: "Blood Calls to Blood"

Spoilers follow for The Wheel of Time’s fifth episode, “Blood Calls to Blood,” which premiered Friday, Dec. 3 on Amazon. “Blood Calls to Blood,” the excellent fifth episode of The Wheel of Time, is all about dealing with the fallout of last week’s episode, “The Dragon Reborn.” The show provides its first spectacular look at the Aes Sedai stronghold Tar Valon and begins reuniting the Emond’s Field characters.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

The Wheel of Time Announces New Recurring Cast Members

The Wheel of Time has announced several new cast members for its second season, which is currently in production. Five new recurring cast members were announced today. Thomas Chaanhing (Marco Polo) and Sandra Yi Sencindiver (Bäckström) will appear as guest stars in Season 1 as Lord Agelmar and Lady Amalisa, while Guy Roberts, Arnas Fedaravicius (The Last Kingdom), and Gregg Chillingirian (Discovery of Witches) will play Uno Nomesta, Masema Dagarm and Ingtar Shinowa respectively. Lord Agelmar and Lady Amalisa are the rulers of Fal Dara, an important keep along the Blightborder. Uno, Masema, and Ingtar are all soldiers under Agelmar's command and are recruited to join Rand on an important quest in The Great Hunt, the second book of the season.
TV SERIES
Paste Magazine

Is The Wheel of Time Getting Lost in Translation?

Adapting The Wheel of Time to the screen was always going to be an uphill battle. Robert Jordan’s sweeping fantasy series (completed by Brandon Sanderson after Jordan’s death) ran 14 books, plus a prequel novel, each one hundreds of pages. With a sprawling cast, intricate rules for magic and a detailed world, it does not lend itself well to the screen. But Amazon has filmed it. So far though, the show’s caution in diving into the greater mythos and world of the series is leaving it feeling indistinct.
TV SERIES
Person
Robert Jordan
Inverse

The Wheel of Time glossary: magical words you to know

What is magic without the words to cast the spell? As with most fantasy, The Wheel of Time uses several terms and phrases without giving the audience much leeway on what everyone means. While the first few episodes lean heavily on exposition, the Amazon fantasy series is all the better for trusting the audience to be intelligent enough to keep up with every new character and magical facet of this story.
TV SERIES
Vulture

The Wheel of Time Recap: The Big City

Minas Tirith. King’s Landing. And now, Tar Valon. Despite its pastoral roots, fantasy filmmaking has long counted upon its practitioners to nail the look and vibe of its fictional capital cities. And so, from Middle-earth to Westeros to the world of The Wheel of Time, these ancient and ornate metropolises have played a major role. So kudos to TWoT’s team for making the city of the Aes Sedai’s White Tower such an intricate and impressive milieu — a staging ground for the human drama taking place within its beautifully patterned columns and corridors.
TV & VIDEOS
ourcommunitynow.com

'The Wheel of Time' Is the Magical Escape We All Need Right Now

The jury's still out: is "The Wheel of Time" enough to captivate the "Game of Thrones" crowd?. Looking for something new to watch? Before it even started streaming, The Wheel of Time was touted as Amazon Prime's answer to GoT. Sure, there are beautiful people with lyrical names and magical creatures, but how does this new show measure up? See for yourself.
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

The Wheel of Time Season 1 Episode 6

A young girl and her father are fishing, and she is able to channel. We learn that her village has been destroyed, and her father sends her away. The girl is revealed to be the current Amyrlin Seat, the leader of the Aes Sedai. She sentences Logain to live and...
TV SERIES
#The Wheel Of Time#Pillow#Television#The Blue Ajah#Warder
ComicBook

The Hidden Foe You Might Have Missed in The Wheel of Time

The Wheel of Time is hiding one of its biggest foes in plain sight. Amazon Studios' The Wheel of Time is over halfway through its first season and fans seem to love the high fantasy series. And while the show has made several major deviations from the book series it's adapting, it's also brilliantly setting up one of the books' biggest threats by hiding them in plain site.
TV SERIES
dbknews.com

Review: ‘The Wheel of Time’ fails to live up to its source material

The Eye of the World by Robert Jordan is one of my favorite books of all time. Although I may not be finished with reading the entire The Wheel of Time series — it’s 15 books after all — I was extremely excited when I heard Amazon would be adapting it to TV. Some of my favorite moments in fiction were finally going to be on the small screen.
TV & VIDEOS
Elite Daily

This New Wheel Of Time Character Will Likely Become V Important

The Wheel of Time is five episodes into its first season, but it’s still introducing essential characters to the narrative. (Considering the cast of thousands in the Wheel of Time novels, it will probably take until Season 2 to introduce all of the ones who are critical.) But the new face that arrived in the latest episode is by far one of the strangest fans will meet in the entire continent. So, who is Loial the Ogier in The Wheel Of Time, and what abilities does he possess?
TV SERIES
Thrillist

Who Is the Dragon Reborn on Amazon's 'Wheel of Time'?

[Warning: Spoilers ahead for the first four episodes of The Wheel of Time.]. It’s the question at the heart of these early episodes in Amazon’s new series, The Wheel of Time. Who is the Dragon Reborn? So much of what comes next hinges on the answer to that question. It’s the Maltese Falcon of Andor. The Dark One wants to find the Dragon and so do the Aes Sedai. And they’re far from the only players in the game.
TV SERIES

