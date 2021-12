We waited nearly two decades for a new Nissan Frontier, so perhaps we let our expectations for the all-new 2022 model creep a bit too high. The styling did nothing to dampen our hopes; the new Frontier's looks captivated us. We found it handsome and chunky, aside from the accessory "sport bar" we thought ruined the pickup's proportions. (Still, we'll keep its availability in mind should we ever feel the need to employ the Frontier for an overlanding expedition.)

