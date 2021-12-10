ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch live: Experts testify on drug pricing before House panel

Experts are scheduled to testify Friday morning on drug pricing before a House Oversight and Reform Committee panel.

The hearing will begin at 10:30 a.m. ET.

